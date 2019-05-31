The tears, John Alario said privately beforehand, began the previous day, as he was contemplating what he would say during his farewell speech on Friday to the Louisiana Legislature.
Alario, 75, is stepping down this year because of term limits after what will be 48 years in the Legislature, including the last eight as the legendary Senate president.
Everywhere he looked in the packed Senate chamber Friday, Alario could see present and former colleagues who had served with him – a lifetime of memories – and all were there to honor him.
So, it was no surprise that Alario could be seen biting his lip as he sat at his desk while Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp read a resolution with a long list of accomplishments and honors from Alario’s 12 terms in office representing Westwego and surrounding towns in the House and Senate.
Alario made the short walk to the podium at the front of the Senate. His colleagues stood and applauded.
“I began with Edwin Edwards,” Alario said, with a nod to the former four-time governor sitting in a folding chair several feet in front of him, “and I’m ending with John Bel Edwards,” who was sitting next to Edwin Edwards. Smiling off to the right were five former speakers of the House and one former Senate president.
Alario then began to introduce his family. He paused, looked down and dabbed at his nose
Composed, Alario introduced his three sons and their families, sitting in the back of the chamber.
“The girl who tells us all what to do, my daughter Jan,” he said next. Jan, who is learning disabled, stood and waved from the back. Her father returned the wave.
For years and years, Alario has wielded more power in the State Capitol than perhaps anybody but the governor. His opposition to a bill meant it would die.
Alario has served twice as Speaker of the House and twice as President of the Senate. No one has ever done that in Louisiana. Only one other legislator, the late B.B. “Sixty” Rayburn, lasted 48 years. Alario, who began as a Democrat and is now a Republican, has served with 441 other legislators, according to Koepp’s resolution.
But to conservatives, all this power and all this time in office epitomize what they see as bloated government that serves political insiders, not the public. On talk radio and on social media, they have made Alario a favorite punching bag. They complain that he works too closely with John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
But legislators revere Alario because he makes them laugh, watches their backs and shows a compassionate side.
That was the figure the public saw as he gave his farewell speech on Friday.
He lamented that his wife, who died of cancer, was not there.
He noted that his mother had an eighth-grade education. His father, a commercial fisherman, made it no farther than fourth grade.
He praised the reporters who cover the Capitol.
“They don’t always flatter me,” he said. “I disagree with them sometimes. But they are very professional.”
He praised lobbyists. Many of them sat in the Senate gallery and would pay for the reception that evening hosted by Edwards at the Governor’s Mansion. “I find that they conduct themselves tremendously,” Alario said.
He singled out his friend Dan Robin, a lobbyist, who took over Alario’s re-election campaign when Alario one year suffered a heart attack just before qualifying.
When he had recovered enough to leave the hospital, Alario said, Robin proudly showed him a neighborhood with Alario signs in every yard.
“This is wonderful, Dan,” Alario said. “But we don’t run in this precinct.”
Senators and invited guests fell out of their chairs with laughter.
All legislators who are leaving office when the legislative session ends on June 6 have been giving farewell speeches.
But Alario may not be ending his legislative career. He said he is trying to decide whether to run again for his old House seat or simply retire.
He cued up two songs that captured his choices.
Merle Haggard's "Take Me Back and Try Me One More Time” represented running again.
Bobby Bare's "Detroit City (I Want To Go Home)” represented returning to Westwego.
As the laughter at his musical choices died down, Alario looked up at the crowded chamber.
“In closing, I want everybody to work together,” he said. “Let there be peace on earth.”
Edwin Edwards briefly followed him at the podium.
“I never thought I’d live long enough to see him when he wasn’t running the Legislature,” said Edwards, who is 91.
John Bel Edwards came next.
“My command of the English language insufficient to convey what you have meant for this state,” he said.
Several minutes later, Senate Pro Tem President Gerald Long ended the hour-long ceremony.
“Mr. President, we love you,” he said.