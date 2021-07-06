Black state lawmakers on Tuesday said they were calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a full investigation into “systemic violations of constitutional rights” within the Louisiana State Police, after troopers’ brutal beating of Ronald Greene and a subsequent coverup of the circumstances of his death came to light in recent months.

State Rep. Ted James, chair of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, said the group is sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to order the type of “pattern or practice” investigation that could end in a consent decree, where the feds mandate police reforms.

James decried a “massive and systemic coverup" at State Police, and specifically the Monroe-based Troop F, whose officers beat and tased Greene in 2019.

'Awful but lawful': In Ronald Greene case, State Police leaders rejected early arrest of trooper Months after Ronald Greene died following a violent struggle with Louisiana state troopers who brutally beat and repeatedly tased the unarmed …

“I think we owe it to the people of our great state to have the federal government come in and do this full-scale top-to-bottom patterns and practices investigation to make sure what we are seeing happening at State Police is eradicated,” James said.

An attorney for Greene’s family said previously the federal government has already outlined an expansive investigation into Louisiana State Police, though the exact scope of that probe is unclear. Attorneys for Aaron Bowman, who was struck 18 times with a flashlight in a separate 2019 run-in with state troopers, said they received a similar briefing from the feds.

Greene’s death and other beatings have again put Louisiana in the middle of a national debate over police reforms, five years after Alton Sterling’s death at the hands of Baton Rouge police officers sparked intense protests.

+3 How much did John Bel Edwards know of Ronald Greene's fatal arrest? Advocates want answers As the focus of Ronald Greene’s death in a brutal 2019 encounter with Louisiana State Police turns from wrenching video images of his arrest i…

The Black Caucus is a key ally of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who appoints the top brass of Louisiana State Police. Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, an Edwards appointee who previously commanded Troop F, resigned in 2020 amid fallout from Greene’s death and other scandals. At the time, Edwards said he “didn’t lose any confidence in Col. Reeves.”

Greene died more than two years ago following a high-speed chase in Union Parish in 2019, after which troopers repeatedly beat and tased Greene and dragged him by shackles across the ground. As officers stunned and beat the unarmed man, Greene told the troopers, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” For more than a year and a half, the agency tried to pin Greene’s death on injuries sustained in a crash at the end of the chase.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+18 In Ronald Greene's death, protestors at Capitol demand trooper accountability: 'We want justice' Following the recent release of bodycam footage showing Ronald Greene taking his last breaths after being brutalized by Louisiana state troope…

After Greene’s death, Reeves and other State Police brass tried to limit liability for the embattled agency in the incident. According to an account by one of the detectives who investigated the incident, Reeves told the Union Parish district attorney the actions of the troopers who repeatedly beat and tased an unarmed Greene were “awful but lawful.”

James said the Black Caucus believes the officers involved in Greene’s death should be arrested. So far, none has been.

Edwards last fall tapped Lamar Davis as head of State Police to replace Reeves. James on Tuesday lauded Davis, who is Black, but said the pattern of misconduct at State Police is too much for one person to reform.

+3 Ronald Greene death: Calls grow for charges against Louisiana state troopers in fatal beating Following the recent release of bodycam footage showing Ronald Greene taking his last breaths after being brutally beaten and tased by several…

It’s not clear whether Edwards or Davis is seeking a federal investigation into State Police; James said both men are aware of the Black Caucus request. Edwards’ office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“I can't talk about whether or not the colonel supports it,” James said of Davis.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana last month called on the feds to conduct an investigation into Louisiana State Police over Greene’s death and other beatings of Black people by the overwhelmingly White Troop F.

+2 State Police Troop F, under fire for Ronald Greene death, lacks diversity at just 9% Black As Ronald Greene lay gashed and spitting up blood on a dark Union Parish road, he took his last breaths surrounded by a group of Louisiana sta…

Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this story.