Rep. Ray Garofalo said late Monday night he has been removed as chairman of the House Education Committee.

Garofalo has been embroiled in controversy for nearly three weeks after a hearing on one of his bills mushroomed into one of the biggest controversies of the 2021 regular legislative session.

The measure, House Bill 564, was touted as a way to stop college professors from teaching "divisive concepts," including the idea that Louisiana and the United States are racist or that students should feel guilty about their race.

But at one point during a five-hour hearing Garofalo, speaking of a hypothetical classroom discussion, said students could air "the good, the bad, the ugly" of slavery.

The lawmaker quickly corrected himself on any suggestion that there was "good" connected with slavery.

However, the comment quickly went viral and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus called for Garofalo to be replaced as chairman.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, later made the same call.

Since the April 26 hearing the committee has been beset by tensions.

Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, vice-chairman of the committee, has presided over meetings for long stretches.

Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, a committee member, vowed that he would not return to the panel until Garofalo was gone.

Asked in a text Monday if he had stepped down as chairman Garofalo simply said "I was removed."

Committee leaders are named by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who has said little on the issue publicly.

Garofalo said he was preparing a statement on his ouster.

The removal of a committee chairman, especially in the middle of a legislative session, is highly unusual.

Leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus said they were bothered enough by Schexnayder's inaction on Garofalo that they would withhold support for tax overhaul measures sought by legislative leaders.

The effort requires the support of two-thirds of the House, which means backers can ill afford any mass defections.

However, the speaker also risks a backlash from some fellow GOP House members who contend the episode has been blown out of proportion.

One House colleague of Garofalo called his ouster unbelievable.

The move also took some House officials by surprise, who said earlier Monday evening they were unaware of any shakeup on the education committee.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.