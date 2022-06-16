A federal judge Thursday morning rejected a request by legislative leaders to extend the deadline for a new congressional map and singled out the Louisiana House for withering criticism.
U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick, who has ordered lawmakers to approve a new map with a second majority-Black district, issued her ruling after a 90-minute hearing.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, had asked the court to extend her deadline of Monday until at least June 30.
But Dick noted that the House was in session briefly Wednesday, the first day of a six-day special session.
"With five days to work with they met for 90 minutes," she said.
While he was on the witness stand, the judge singled out Schexnayder for special criticism.
At one point Dick asked him why he should not be held on contempt of court because he filed a bill that mirrors the current map, not one with a second majority-Black district that the judge has ordered.
Schexnayder said his bill was a mere "placeholder" that could be used in case it was needed.
But Dick branded the House actions "disingenuous" and "insincere" and noted that, in 1994, the Legislature approved a new congressional map in six days.
The ruling means lawmakers have until Monday at 6 p.m. to come up with a new map that includes two majority-minority districts.
If that does not happen Dick said she will craft a new map herself.
A Senate committee is meeting on two bills.
One mirrors the current map and one would carve out a second majority-Black district.
The two key bills that would add a second majority-minority district would do so by moving voters from the 6th District, held by U. S. Rep. Garret Graves, into the 5th District, which is held by U. S. Rep. Julia Letlow, of Start.
The area represented by Letlow, who is in her first term, would join the 2nd District as Louisiana's second majority-Black district.
A House committee is set to consider four redistricting bills on Friday at 10 a.m.
Resistance to approving a new map is especially notable in the House.
However, Cortez told the court it will be very difficult to agree on any version in a short timeframe.
"The process is about 10 days without a suspension of the rules," he said. "Minimum."
The Senate leader said redistricting bills are the most difficult to pass, including budget measures.
"They are emotional. It is very parochial. It is a complicated process. It is not like memorializing Mother's Day."
But the judge appeared most peeved at the House, whose session Wednesday featured angry exchanges between Democrats who said the Legislature is dutybound to comply with the court order.
Miffed Republicans said the debate should be settled by the 5th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U. S. Supreme Court, and they noted the current boundaries won approval from two-thirds of the Legislature after Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the one passed in February.
The most dramatic moments of the hearing took place when Dick asked Schexnayder if his proposal -- House Bill 2 -- included a second majority-Black district.
The speaker said it did not.
The judge noted that federal law, in cases where a court order is ignored, can subject violators to imprisonment or a fine.
Dick asked Schexnayder why he should not be held in contempt of court.
The speaker replied that his bill is one of four set to be heard Friday but was only filed in case it was needed, and could be amended, if the other bills faltered.
"This bill will sit there in committee," Schexnayder said later. "If we don't need it it won't be moved."
Check back with The Advocate for more details.