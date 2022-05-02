In 2018, state legislators overcame deep-seated opposition to taxes by taking a tough vote to approve a temporary sales tax increase of .45 of a penny – slightly less than half a cent.
Now, with the tax’s expiration date beginning to loom, lawmakers are undecided about how to proceed.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday approved two contradictory measures about what to do with the .45 per cent tax during the final three years it is scheduled to be on the books. The tax raises $420 million per year.
One proposal would phase out the sales tax gradually to soften the loss of revenue when the money finally disappears in three years.
The other proposal would redirect the $420 million for each of the remaining three years to roadways and bridges – with several legislators saying this approach might generate enough public support to renew the sales tax before it expires in mid-2025.
The origins of the temporary sales tax date to 2016, when a new Legislature and governor, John Bel Edwards, approved a one-cent sales tax to close a $2 billion deficit they inherited from Gov. Bobby Jindal and the preceding Legislature.
GOP lawmakers voted for $1 billion in taxes during special session, but state party blames Gov. Edwards in fundraising appeal
The one-cent increase, approved to last for 27 months, generated $880 million per year to avert layoffs of teachers, cuts in health care for the poor and reductions in hundreds of other government services.
In 2018, with the tax set to expire and cause devastating budget cuts, lawmakers were at loggerheads during multiple legislative sessions. After several failed attempts, Republicans and Democrats finally came together to renew just under half of the 1-cent increase for seven years. The .45 per cent sales tax was forecast to raise $420 million per year.
Now legislators are trying to decide what to do with that tax revenue for the next three years.
One thing seems clear – legislators have little appetite for renewing the sales tax in its current form.
State Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, wants the tax to expire, but he wants to reduce it in stages to lessen the impact of the revenue loss in mid-2025.
Under Bacala’s House Bill 438, the Legislature would reduce the tax to .3 per cent in mid-2023 and drop it further to .15 per cent in mid-2024, before it vanishes in mid-2025 as planned seven years earlier. HB438 would reduce the revenue from $420 million today to $150 million during the tax’s final year of existence.
“It’s wise to start adjusting ourselves for the loss of the revenue,” Bacala told members of the House Ways and Means Committee. “We can wait until the (fiscal) cliff is upon us and scramble to deal with it or start dealing with it today.”
Two committee members – state Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs, and Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans – asked Bacala how lawmakers would make up the loss of revenue over the next two years.
Bacala said he didn’t know before adding, “It’s going to be painful.”
Some Republican legislators, assuming that they won’t approve the .45-cent sales tax when it expires, are resisting Edwards’ proposal to raise teacher pay by more than $1,500 per year. Raising the pay by another $500 per year would cost the state an extra $50 million.
Amid the anti-tax expressions during the committee hearing on Monday, no one mentioned how much letting the tax expire might save consumers.
The .45-cent sales tax costs the nearly 70% of Louisiana households that earn $50,000 or less about $65 per year, according to LSU economist Jim Richardson. A household earning $100,000 pays about $130 per year for the temporary sales tax.
The Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved phasing out the sales tax – and then an hour later overwhelmingly approved House Bill 1018 to keep the full tax on the books for the next three years. That bill would dedicate the $420 million in annual revenue to the new proposed bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, to a proposed new bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles, to extending Interstate 49 and to rural roads.
Spending the money on these infrastructure projects, as proposed under HB1018, would mean taking the money away from the state general fund, which mostly goes to public education, health care and prisons.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, HB1018’s sponsor. “It could be really profitable for generations.”
State Rep. Malinda White, No Party-Bogalusa, had a similar question to Edmonds as Mincey and Willard had on Bacala’s bill: How would lawmakers make up the hit to the state general fund over the next three years?
Edmonds didn’t have an answer, but said the lost revenue is likely to be less than $420 million per year because the state is expected to collect more money this year than originally projected.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Livonia, and Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, voiced support for Edmonds’ bill, by saying it might help create support to renew the .45 per cent sales tax by showing the public tangible improvements paid for with the tax.
“If they see we’re doing the right thing with their money, they’ll support an increase at the end of the day in 2025 to extend this tax,” Farnum said. “As Rep. LaCombe said, nobody is going to have more appetite to put more in the general fund in three years.”