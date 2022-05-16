Senate President Cortez’s bill to put speed cameras and double fines on the 18-mile bridge over the Atchafalaya Basin cleared a House committee Monday and is now one step from a final vote by the Louisiana Legislature.

Opened in 1973, the Interstate 10 bridge is the main connection between Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Cortez and Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, both of whom live in Lafayette, drive the span daily.

It is two lanes in each direction, fairly straight and narrow, sometimes with shoulders only 18-inches wide and without shoulders in other portions. Police need to hug the railing tightly to stay out of traffic and can be seen from a distance.

Cortez said everyday he sees cars weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds. “When they get to that (police) unit, they will literally jam on their brakes, so all of sudden you end up with this almost a problem. So, when would you ever think that if you put a police officer out there, we got a better chance of getting in a wreck?”

In 2021, 269 accidents – killing two and injuring – 89 occurred on the stretch of elevated highway between Ramah and Henderson, Cortez said, adding those statistics have doubled in the past decade.

Maximum punishments currently are $175 or imprisonment up to 30 days, or both for 1st offense; and $500 or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both for 2nd and subsequent offense. Cortez proposes to double the fines for offenses while on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to $350 for 1st offense and $1,000 for the second and subsequent offense.

The legislation also authorizes the state Department of Transportation and Development to install eight signs reminding drivers of cars that the speed limit is 60 miles per hour and six signs reminding truck drivers that they must stay in the right lane.

DOTD also is to come up with a plan and regulations to install cameras that track the speeds of drivers while on the causeway. The bridge will be broken up into segments with the speeds calculated for how long it takes a driver to get through one segment to the next. At 60 miles per hour, the entire trip should take about 18 minutes. At 65 miles per hour a driver should be able to cross the bridge in 16 to 17 minutes. If drivers finish in 15 minutes or less, then they were driving too fast and will be ticketed, explained DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

“Everybody is going to look at this enforcement corridor as one to treat more seriously,” Wilson said.

Senate Bill 435 passed the Senate without a dissenting vote on April 28. The House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works advanced the legislation Monday without dissent or any changes in the wording. If the full House approves later this week without any amendments, the measure would be sent to the governor for his decision whether to sign into law.

Nary a single word of opposition has been raised against SB435 during its journey through the legislative process.

“I haven’t had anybody contact me but a couple of close friends whose only reason for not liking the bill is that they like to speed,” Cortez said.

