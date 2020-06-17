A well-regarded budget analyst is the only applicant for a critical position in the state Legislature that can determine the fate of a bill by estimating its cost.
If confirmed by the Legislature, Christopher Keaton will be the next legislative fiscal officer. He would replace John Carpenter, who was unceremoniously told earlier this month that his eight-year tenure will end on June 30 when the special session ends.
Carpenter got the news from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and it prompted fears that the two legislative leaders wanted to install a partisan who would do their bidding.
Cortez insisted that he wanted an honest broker to head the 18-person office, which churns out “fiscal notes” on bills. Legislators fear receiving a fiscal note with a big dollar figure since that alone can sink a bill. It’s not uncommon for legislators who receive an unwanted fiscal note to privately accuse the office of playing politics.
The Legislative Fiscal Office also supplies one of the two economic forecasts that are provided to the state Revenue Estimating Conference, which determines how much money is available for the state to spend. That report is provided by Greg Albrecht, the chief economist.
Applications for to be the legislative fiscal officer were due at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said Wednesday evening that Keaton was the only applicant.
Keaton is a seasoned budget analyst with a reputation for working well with Democrats and Republicans alike.
Keaton, 52, has worked for state government since 1991, including the last 16 years in the House Fiscal Division, which prepares budget and analyses for the Appropriations Committee. He is currently the deputy director of that office. Keaton also worked for 10 years in the Legislative Fiscal Office.
His father Bob Keaton served as the Senate’s top budget analyst for years, and his wife Nancy is the first assistant for Treasurer John Schroder.
To win confirmation, Keaton must be approved by the Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee and also the full House and Senate. State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, said he expects the committees will vote on the selection next week.
Carpenter, 73, had planned to retire in a year or so.