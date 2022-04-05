In 2010, Joy Pennington, a Baton Rouge speech therapist, appeared before Louisiana lawmakers and begged them to spare the EarlySteps program from the chopping block.
Like so many other social service programs, EarlySteps, which provides therapy for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities, was facing potentially catastrophic cuts, as legislators looked to fill a $400 million budget hole that year. Rates for providers were ultimately reduced by 2%.
On Tuesday, Pennington returned to the State Capitol to testify before lawmakers facing an entirely different challenge: how to spend a glut of cash.
Thanks to an influx of federal pandemic aid, conservative budgeting practices and better-than-expected tax revenues, state lawmakers have a budget largesse almost unthinkable a decade ago.
Accordingly, the annual hearing before the House Appropriations Committee to collect public testimony on the state’s multi-billion-dollar budget has taken on a new tone, with advocates making their case for a boost in funding.
After years of budget cuts, the needs are plentiful.
Launched in 2003, EarlySteps provides services to children three-years-old and younger who are likely to, or already experiencing, developmental delays. It connects families with nurses, therapists, psychologists and other clinicians. As of January, around 5,000 children were enrolled in the program.
In 2005, under an earlier budget crunch, lawmakers slashed EarlySteps’ provider rates by 25%. The program lost roughly half of its 1,200 providers, including 233 occupational therapists and 185 physical therapists.
“It was devastating for our kids,” Pennington said Tuesday.
In 2008, lawmakers came close to restoring those rates, but the program never recouped the providers it lost.
“We are still significantly short,” said Sherri Bunch, an occupational therapist. “In some cities we have no providers.”
The shortage has left some of Louisiana’s most vulnerable children without the support they need to thrive. Bunch said one clinician told her a child she’s working with waited 19 months for services.
“That’s the heartbreaking part for me as a clinician because I can only do so much in a week,” Bunch said.
The biggest barrier to enrolling providers is pay. EarlySteps’ rates haven’t increased beyond their 2003 levels. And the program doesn’t offer providers, who often work as private contractors and are required to have a master’s degree, with benefits like insurance.
“We can’t recruit at the rate we’re currently getting paid and be able to live,” Pennington said. “It’s a challenge”
Bunch and Pennington asked state lawmakers to set aside around $3.1 million in next year’s budget for EarlySteps to give providers and case managers a boost in pay.
Lawmakers on Tuesday appeared open to the request.
“I hope that some funds will come your way to help you do some of the things that need to be done because after all, they’re all of our children, and we are responsible for all of them” said state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge.
Whether the EarlySteps request is honored, however, won’t be known until state lawmakers release their version of the budget bill later this month.