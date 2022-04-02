Narrowing the list of possible sites for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has triggered more questions, including the pace of the planning and how motorists will get to the bridge from Interstate 10.

Consultants for the state last week unveiled 10 possible crossings, from about five miles south of the existing new Mississippi River bridge in Port Allen to one about five miles north of the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville.

They said they plan to have the list trimmed to three by mid- or late-May amid calls by legislative leaders for faster action since Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed allocating $500 million to help make the new structure a reality.

Seven of the bridge sites are in Iberville Parish, two would connect East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes and one would be in Ascension Parish.

All of the alternatives envision using La. 1 to get to the bridge from the west side and La. 30 on the east side.

But a seven-member state panel in charge of finding a site, including leaders of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston parishes, are concerned about the timeline.

"The biggest question we get asked through this whole study is 'What's taking so long?'" said Kara Moree, project manager for Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, which is working with the Capital Area Road and Bridge District to find a location.

"The state is going to be making a very large investment in this new bridge," Moree said. "They are trying to do their due diligence."

Atlas has a $5 million contract with the state to do the work.

Jay Campbell, Edwards' appointee on the panel and chairman of the group, said he is unclear on why the list of possible sites cannot be trimmed to three now after Moree said officials "absolutely" could do so but need to hold public gatherings starting April 25 to let taxpayers review all 10 options.

The 2022 regular legislative session ends June 6, and West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, said only trimming the list to three by May could put the $500 million proposal at risk.

Earlier consultants had 20 possible sites but 10 were eliminated, in part because of concerns by river pilots and officials of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"We then decided that navigation was basically a show stopper," Moree told the board, meaning navigation problems could keep the state from getting a permit to build the bridge.

Other factors in narrowing the options include estimates on how many motorists would use the new bridge, toll revenue, impact of residential and business property, environmental impact and difficulties doing the construction, which can add costs and time.

The price-tag ranges from $1.3 billion to $1.9 billion for the 10 possibilities.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said he appreciates that Edwards proposed $500 million for the bridge. But Graves said the timing issue goes deeper, and that Edwards was touting the need for a new bridge during his first bid for governor in 2015.

"Here we are seven years later, seven years later, and we still don't even have a project identified to fund," said Graves, who is a member of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Another $1 billion or so would be needed for "connectors" that allow motorists to get to the bridge from I-10 — a wider La. 1 on the west side and a wider La. 30 on the east, which is likely to be even more expensive.

Officials of both East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes said they have questions on exactly how motorists will get to and from the interstate, especially on the east side.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish, said the bridge is badly needed but access is an issue.

"I certainly have concerns about using our roads as a corridor to get to the interstate," Raiford said at the meeting when the sites were announced. "I don't want to have people dropping off the bridge, come onto La. 30 and be using Bluebonnet as an exit to I-10.

"I have enough traffic problems already in my parish," Raiford said.

John Diez, chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish, said he has concerns about a flood of cars and trucks swamping La. 30 near Gonzales.

"We are very interested in a regional solution," Diez said. "Just concerned about La. 30. It is our economic engine."

How much work would be needed on La. 30, which is Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge, would depend on where the crossing goes, with more work needed the further north it is.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development and a member of the panel, said connectors to and from the bridge will be scrutinized, apart from costs of the bridge itself.

"Once you narrow the options where this will be, we will be in a better position to calculate those costs, to get from I-10 to I-10 on the two different approaches on La. 30 and La. 1," Wilson said.

While Edwards has called his $500 million plan a historic opportunity, House and Senate leaders said they are concerned about the lack of a site and how long environmental and other reviews will take.

Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, noted that disagreements on where a possible loop would go around Baton Rouge, along with a lack of funding, killed that idea.

"I don't want us to come this far and fail because we cannot agree," Ward said of the bridge location.

"It might not be the place I am most happy with, but for our region as a whole it is very important as things are narrowed down we come to an agreement on that and get behind it."