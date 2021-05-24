Grappling with a volatile topic, the Louisiana House on Monday night approved a bill that would require high school students to get instruction on the Holocaust and World War II but rejected efforts to add a list of Black historical figures to the new teaching requirements.

The legislation, House Bill 416, won House approval on a largely partisan 66-32 vote and next faces action in the Senate.

Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs and sponsor of the measure, said the change is needed because students and young people are woefully under educated in how the German persecution of Jews resulted in six million deaths.

Hodges said rather than limiting instruction on World War II and the Holocaust to a single semester students should instead study the topics over four years "so that when they graduate high school they have a thorough understanding of what the Holocaust was."

"There are some things that are so important we cannot ignore it," she said.

Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, offered an amendment to ensure that high school students learn about significant figures in Black history, including Homer Plessy, a New Orleans resident who sparked the infamous "separate but equal" U. S. Supreme Court ruling, civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and former U.S. Congressman Adam Clayton Powell.

James said that, while he understood the aims of the Hodges bill, historical figures in Black history deserve more attention too.

Hodges opposed the amendment, and a wide range of other efforts to change her proposal, because she said she wanted to keep the focus on the suffering of Jews and World War II.

The James amendment failed 44-52.

The debate was sensitive because of controversy surrounding an earlier effort by state Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, aimed at preventing colleges and public schools from teaching "divisive concepts," including the idea that Louisiana and the United States are inherently racist.

Garofalo's bill, and his comment about the need to teach "the good, the bad, the ugly" of slavery, sparked an uproar that has roiled the House Education Committee, and led Garofalo to say he has been removed as chairman of the panel.

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, a history and civics teacher, urged the House to back Hodges' bill.

Bagley said that, when he was elected to the Louisiana House, his college age son, who carried a 3.8 GPA at LSU, was unclear what his job as a legislator entailed. "We need to change the course of where we are headed in education," Bagley said.

Others said it would be a mistake for the Legislature to dictate curriculum, especially knowing that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is in the process of updating social studies standards.

"This is for those developing the curriculum, the educators, the parents," said Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge and a former top official of the state Department of Education.

Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, and others argued that key parts of Black history are being ignored.

Duplessis quizzed Hodges on whether she was familiar with The Middle Passage – the hauling of millions of slaves from West Africa, sparking millions of deaths.

Hodges said she was not familiar with the events.

The House also rejected an amendment by Rep. Malinda White, D-Bogalusa, that would expand what is taught about the history of women's suffrage.

"If you look around today we have not come very far but we are here," White said, a reference to the male-dominated House.

White's amendment failed 44-47.

Hodges is the sponsor of a second measure – House Bill 352 – that would spell out new topics public school students should learn in American history and civics.

Debate on that measure is scheduled for Wednesday.

Voting to require instruction on the history of World War II and the Holocaust (66): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Geymann, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Hodges, Hollis, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, Kerner, Mack, McCormick, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, Villio, Wheat, White, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting against HB416 (32): Reps Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, Carter, G., Carter, R., Carter, W., Duplessis, Freeman, Freiberg, Gaines, Green, Hughes, James, Jefferson, Jenkins, T. Johnson, , Jordan, LaCombe, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marcelle, Miller, D., Mincey, Moore, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders, Stagni and Willard.

Not Voting (7): Reps Beaullieu, Cormier, Cox, Glover, Jones, Magee and Marino.