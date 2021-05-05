A bill by a Senate leader that would divide the parks and recreation system for East Baton Rouge Parish and create new ones in Zachary and Central was approved Wednesday night by a state Senate committee.

The vote was 5-1 by the Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, sponsor of the measure, said BREC has failed to deliver on promises and that local leaders in Zachary and Central can better manage their own recreation districts.

"I didn't just wake up one day and do this," White said in closing comments to the committee.

Zachary Mayor David Amrhein made the same point in urging the committee to back the proposal.

"BREC is heavy on promises, short on delivery," Amrhein told the panel. "I have a problem with people telling us we can't run a recreation district."

Amrhein said he heard similar concerns before Zachary left the East Baton Rouge Parish School District to form its own school system, which has been rated tops in the state for years.

The measure, Senate Bill 205, next faces action in the full Senate.

BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson criticized SB205.

"What is to be gained by the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish by making this change?" Wilson asked.

"Currently everybody in the parish is being served by an award-winning agency," he said.

Wilson also said he has not gotten any formal complaints from elected officials saying "BREC is doing a poor job, that we need to step our game."

"We will address any concerns presented to us," he said.

BREC has about 1,000 employees, an annual budget of about $95 million and oversees 182 parks and other attractions.

It is financed largely with property tax revenue that raises about $65 million per year.

User fees and other revenue makes up the rest of the budget.

BREC is overseen by a nine-member commission.

White's bill originally called for the creation of new recreation districts in St. George as well as Central and Zachary.

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, who represents a large portion of St. George as does White, offered an amendment to remove St. George from the bill.

The committee approved it.

Voters in 2019 opted to incorporate the boundaries of St. George, which is in the southeast part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Opponents of the move have filed a lawsuit aimed at nullifying that vote.

Under White's bill, the new recreation districts would have their own governing boards and superintendents.

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, a member of the committee, said he worked for the Lafayette recreation system for 42 years and BREC was viewed as a model setup.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, urged White to delay action on his proposal to allow time to work out any problems.

Voting "yes" on legislation were Sens. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek; Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge; Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport and Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport.

Voting against the measure was Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette.