Kevin Reeves, who led Louisiana State Police at the time of the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene in police custody and during that episode's troubled aftermath, may soon be held in contempt by the Louisiana House, which will consider hitting him with a $5,000 fine for refusing to turn over his journal to lawmakers probing the case.
The House panel probing the Greene case moved to hold Reeves in contempt Wednesday, after receiving several pages of the journal last week following a weekslong back-and-forth with Reeves’ attorney.
Lawmakers on the panel believe their subpoena power entitles them to the entire journal, which Reeves has refused to turn over. They have become increasingly upset with his refusal.
“The documents he produced clearly demonstrated meeting notes with public officials,” said Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican who chairs the committee.
Lewis Unglesby, Reeves’ attorney, has argued the journal largely amounts to “to-do lists” and other personal notes that aren’t considered public.
Reeves will have the opportunity to mount a defense to the contempt charge at a hearing of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. The full House would take up the contempt charge after that hearing.
“It would be my position that I'm not looking for redacted copies of the journal at this point,” said Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, a former prosecutor. “I believe the entire journal from May 10, 2019 forward should be produced.”
Magee said the House could eventually refer the issue to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore to pursue criminal charges for ignoring the legislative subpoena, but he said he hasn’t had discussions with Moore yet.
The pages of the journal that Reeves did turn over show he knew soon after Greene's death that the incident was problematic. In one entry made the same month as Greene's brutal beating, Reeves wrote: "realize there is a problem -- must address immediately." He also appeared to mull putting troopers on administrative leave while probing the case, which never happened.
The contempt proceedings in the Legislature come as lawyers in a separate disciplinary proceeding seek to have Reeves held in contempt for refusing to comply with their own subpoenas. The board in that case is expected to decide this month whether to hold Reeves and another former State Police official in contempt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.