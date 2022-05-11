Louisiana’s anti-abortion leaders worked behind the scenes on Wednesday to resolve an uncomfortable political tangle, just weeks before they expect to win the war they’ve been fighting for nearly 50 years – to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortions nationwide.
A renegade anti-abortion lawmaker is determined to present a bill on Thursday that the anti-abortion forces believe goes too far by authorizing the prosecution of women who terminate pregnancies. House Bill 813 even declares that it can even override the U.S. Constitution.
Anti-abortion leaders have coalesced behind a plan to derail the bill by state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, who is normally an ally.
“The bill is unhelpful and unnecessary,” said Gene Mills, the longtime president of Louisiana Family Forum and a leading Christian conservative. “The penalty of holding women responsible is the cause of the greatest area of discomfort and concern.”
Echoing his view is Benjamin Clapper, the executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, the state’s preeminent anti-abortion group.
“It looks like the Supreme Court is on the precipice of overturning Roe v Wade,” Clapper said. “We don’t need this bill. It’s inconsistent with the policy of holding the abortion business accountable, not the abortion-vulnerable women.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who has consistently supported anti-abortion legislation, during eight years as a House member and seven years as governor, doesn’t appear to be playing a role in the legislative maneuvering, but he, too, voiced his disapproval of McCormick’s bill.
“It’s self-styled as a pro-life bill, but in my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction,” Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.
Edwards called the bill “patently unconstitutional” and said it would prohibit the use of certain kinds of contraceptives. He pledged he would veto it if it reached his desk.
“There is a much better way to do this,” the governor said.
McCormick remains unbowed, however.
In a text, he said he was “looking forward to a historical debate.”
The House is scheduled to take up McCormick’s HB 813 on Thursday, a week after it blew through a committee, backed by anti-abortion legislators.
But now the anti-abortion leaders want to block McCormick’s bill without defeating it.
Two anti-abortion stalwarts – Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, and Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge – said they are planning to propose an amendment on Thursday that would replace McCormick’s bill with a different anti-abortion measure.
That is Senate Bill 342 by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, a forceful anti-abortion advocate.
The Senate already approved SB342. It would clarify the criminal and civil penalties against abortion that would go into effect if the Supreme Court follows through on a leaked draft ruling by overturning the 1973 Roe decision. The court ruling would then trigger a 2006 law that would outlaw abortion in Louisiana.
Instead of having the House follow the Senate by passing Jackson’s SB342, Seabaugh and Edmonds want to substitute McCormick’s bill with hers.
Edmonds in an interview said he believes they have the votes to do so.
“I’m 100% pro-life,” Edmonds said. “There is no variation for me. But on the other hand, when it comes to the criminalization of women, that’s not the position or the pathway of the pro-life movement in Louisiana or nationally. We’ve selected a path for decades. We believe the women are victims, just like the children.”
Seabaugh has been another anti-abortion warrior.
“Danny’s bill criminalizes the woman who has an abortion,” he said. “It outlaws in vitro fertilization. It’s retroactive. Because there’s no prescription on murder, this could lead to the arrest of a woman who had an abortion 30 years ago. The bill was not well thought-out.”
Jackson said she has no objection to the legislative move that Seabaugh and Edmonds are planning.
McCormick, however, is the wild card. He is an uncompromising conservative who said in an interview Tuesday that he is not deterred by the opposition from his erstwhile allies. He drafted his bill with the help of an attorney in Texas who did not work with the state’s anti-abortion groups.
“If I pulled my bill, we wouldn’t have a conversation on where life begins,” McCormick said.
He said he has received death threats in the form of emails and calls to his legislative office in northwest Louisiana.
If McCormick’s bill is amended over his objections, he can simply pull the bill down so that it would die without a vote.
The anti-abortion leaders would probably see that as a good solution.
“It’s unfortunate that we have the pro-life community divided,” Mills said. “Louisiana will be abortion-free in a manner of weeks.”