The controversial push to redraw the boundaries of the Central school system suffered a major blow Wednesday when the sponsor of the proposal asked to temporarily shelve it amid heavy criticism.
Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, made the move amid complaints that it would unfairly deny Black families entry into one of Louisiana's top school districts.
The move on the plan -- Senate Bill 189 -- defused a push to kill the measure outright in the House Education Committee.
White, a Central Republican, is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee and the proposal breezed through the Senate.
He has argued that the change is needed to prevent overcrowding in Central schools.
The legislation would remove a planned subdivision -- called Belle Arbor -- from the boundaries of the school district, a tract that covers 53 acres in a 2-square mile area.
It is set to include 183 homes just south of Hooper Road near its intersection with Foster Road.
Up to 400 children expected to live in the new subdivision, many of them in Black families, would be excluded.
Critics said the new lines would also exclude children in the Greenwood and Comite Estate subdivisions, whose families have paid taxes for the past 15 years on the assumption their children would attend Central schools.
Chad Collins, a U. S. Marine veteran and resident of Comite Estates, said he bought his home n 2007, repaired it after the historic flood of 2016 and works 12-hour shifts to provide for his three children.
"All that hard work is going to be taken away from me by this bill," Collins told the House Education Committee.
Collins said that, by being drawn out of the school district boundaries, the value of his home would plummet up to 30%.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.