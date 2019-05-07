Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, left, and Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, talk about state finances during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The committee approved a $30 billion state operating budget proposal for next year, sending it to the full House for debate. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)