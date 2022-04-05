Though lawmakers seemed a little worried about the look, a Louisiana House committee nevertheless advanced Tuesday without dissent legislation that would once again ask voters to approve a centralized tax collection system that they decisively refused in a statewide ballot five months ago.

The right of local jurisdictions to levy and collect their own taxes is enshrined in the Louisiana Constitution and that provision needs to be changed before the system can be centralized, as it is most states.

Fifty-two percent of voters in all 64 parishes – including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and leaders in other municipalities – rejected Amendment 1 to the constitution on Nov. 13, 2021, which would have authorized a centralized state agency, instead of local jurisdictions, to collect and distribute sales taxes.

House Bill 681 is essentially the same as last year’s bill, though the ballot language is simpler and it asks for a statewide vote on Nov. 8, 2022.

“I think it’s too soon to bring it back,” said Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite.

“Philosophically, whether I support the concept or not, I have a little bit of a problem with putting something before the voters, having them tell us no and coming right back again,” said state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport. “So, we’re going to keep throwing it back up and hoping for a different result? Is that essentially why we are here?”

“Well, I mean, yeah well, obviously,” replied Jason DeCuir, who chaired a task force of lawmakers and businesses advocating for a centralized tax collection system like most states have and was outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court’s Wayfair decision of 2018 details the kind of systems needed for states to collect taxes on sales made online by out-of-state vendors.

DeCuir pointed out that after Louisiana voters refused to allow centralized collections, some remote sellers challenged in court the constitutionality of Louisiana's local collections system. The out-of-state vendors are saying they won’t pay sales taxes until Louisiana’s system meets the standards set in the high court’s Wayfair decision.

The legislation, sponsored again by Houser Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, proposes streamlining the sales tax collection process through an eight-member commission, rather than through the more than 50 local government agencies ranging from sheriffs and mayors to school boards that currently do the work. The commission would pass the state’s portion of the sales tax proceeds to the Revenue Department and distribute what is owed to each of the local taxing authorities. Last year, the constitutional change cleared both chambers with unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats and the backing of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Though the Louisiana Municipal Association participated in drafting the legislation last year, the group that represents local governments didn’t take a position at election time. But some of the LMA’s more high-profile members, such as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, actively opposed the measure.

Cantrell called it a “state power grab” that would allow the commission to withhold sales taxes owed to municipalities when state officials are unhappy with local decisions.

The measure received voter majorities only in Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Natchitoches, Rapides, St. John The Baptist, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Tensas parishes. It failed in the other parishes.

Though Carter, Seabaugh, and others on the House Civil Law & Procedure Committee raised concerns Tuesday, nobody objected to advancing HB681 to the full House for consideration and a vote.

Because the legislation would change the state constitution, 70 representatives or two-thirds of the House would have to approve, and if they do, then two-thirds of the Senate, 26 senators, would also need to say yes.

Only then would the language in HB681 be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. A majority of those voting across the state also would have to agree to make the necessary wording changes in the Louisiana Constitution.

Two Senate measures presently working their way through the Legislature would set up the centralized commission and detailed how audits of businesses would be managed.