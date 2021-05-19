For years, tax experts have called on state legislators to carry out a complicated swap that would eliminate a popular tax break in exchange for lowering tax rates.
The chances of getting it done this year seemed especially promising because the plan had the support of the Republican legislative leadership as well as interest groups across the political spectrum.
But the plan fell short Wednesday after supporters of the measure could not muster the two-thirds super majority needed to pass it.
House Bill 274 won 66 votes, but it needed at least 70 in the 105-member chamber.
The vote on HB274 came immediately after legislators voted on a companion piece of legislation, House Bill 278. That measure passed, 70-24, with no votes to spare.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, the sponsor of both measures, raised his hand in victory after the narrow passage of HB278, and, as he walked back to his desk, he slapped the hand of Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge.
But the following vote, on HB274, 66-26, meant defeat, at least for now, because the measure needed another four votes. Democrats provided virtually all the "no" votes, while Republicans provided overwhelmingly support. HB274 would place the specifics of the tax swap on the ballot for voters in 2022 because it would require a change in the state Constitution.
To move forward, the tax plan requires passage of both bills.
In an interview immediately afterward, Bishop, R-Lafayette, was buoyant at having passed one of the two parts of the tax swap and vowed to bring back the other measure, HB278, tomorrow.
He said the vote on HB278 essentially served as a test because it told him whose votes he needs to reach 70.
Seven members voted on an amendment to the bill but then did not vote five minutes later on HB278.
Those members were apparently afraid to take a position one way or the other on HB278.
“Persistence is the greatest gift my father gave me. And I am persistent,” Bishop said in the interview.
As Bishop told his colleagues, he had been wanting to vote on the tax swap for days. But it got caught in a rift that developed after Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, pushed a racially divisive bill and added to tensions by remarking about the “good” of slavery. He immediately disavowed the remark, but the damage had been done.
Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, after more than a week of indecision, removed Garofalo as chair of the House Education Committee in an attempt to heal the tensions. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus had refused to consider voting for the tax swap until Garofalo was ousted.
Bishop chairs the Ways and Means Committee. But the driver of the proposal has been Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, who chairs the tax-writing Revenue & Fiscal Affairs Committee.
Under the Bishop-Allain proposal, the 6% income tax rate would drop to 4.25% on net income above $50,000, the 4% rate would drop to 3.51% on net income between $12,500 and $50,000 and the 2% rate would drop to 1.85% on net income on the first $12,500 of income.
In exchange for the lower rates, taxpayers would lose a tax break that allows individuals to deduct their federal tax payment on their state income tax return.
The legislative economics say the tax swap would be revenue neutral for the state. Bishop said having a simplified tax system with lower tax rates would prompt more investment in the state. He also noted that if Congress and President Joe Biden raise taxes, the state will lose tax revenue under current law because Louisiana taxpayers will deduct bigger federal tax payments on their state tax returns.
Under a “trigger” added by Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, the tax rates would drop further if after 2025 tax revenues exceeded projections. Wright said it was modeled after what North Carolina has done.
The tax swap has had the support of National Federation of Independent Business, the Public Affairs Research Council and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
Jan Moller, executive director of the left-leaning Louisiana Budget Project, has praised the measure for simplifying the tax code but has said he couldn’t support it because it didn’t raise more revenue and didn’t address the inequity of a regressive tax system that makes poor people pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes than it does the wealthy.
Both bills needed 70 votes, two-thirds of the chamber, to pass.
HOUSE BILL 278
