Louisiana children would be allowed to leave public schools and take the state aid with them under a bill that won approval Wednesday in the House Education Committee.

The measure, House Bill 824, was one of a series, but easily the most sweeping, that would create education savings accounts that could be used to attend private schools or for tutoring, supplemental materials and other education services.

"I am doing this for our schools and our students," said Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie and sponsor of the measure.

"When you are 49th in education rankings you are failing a lot of students," Schlegel said, a reference to national snapshots that often put the state at or near the bottom in measures of education achievement.

Teacher unions and other opponents said the change amounts to a new, ill-conceived voucher program – state aid for some low-income students to attend private schools – and lacks the follow-up oversight to see how students are faring academically.

"It is important that the use of public funds be accompanied by public accountability," said Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, which opposed the measure.

HB834 won committee approval 8-3, with Republicans in favor and Democrats on the panel opposed.

It is expected to next face action in the House Appropriations Committee because it carries a price-tag.

The measure, which would take effect in 2024, faces an uphill climb and even backers have called it as a way to start the conversation in hopes of approval in the future.

Debate on all the bills was reminiscent of the historic 2012 push to overhaul public schools, with business groups and others behind the push and traditional public school groups vehemently opposed.

Backers of the Schlegel and similar bills include the Louisiana Association for Business and Industry, The Pelican Institute and The American Federation for Children.

"We believe that school choice is the most important option a parent can have," Lauren Gleason, LABI's director of education and workforce development told the committee.

Leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education also backed the education savings account measures.

Aside from superintendents opponents included the Louisiana School Boards Association, the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Educators.

All the bills envision students winning access to about $5,500 per year in state aid that currently goes to public schools they attend.

The committee also approved House Bill 33, which would legalize the accounts for students of military families, those in foster care and children attending public schools rated "D" or "F" who have been unable to transfer to other schools.

At least 14,000 children would be eligible under the measure by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice.

The House passed a similar bill last year 96-1 before it died in the Senate.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, a member of the committee, repeatedly said DeVillier's bill lacks needed accountability provisions, and vendors who provide those services would only face state scrutiny every three years.

"That makes me nervous," Freeman said.

Faulk said DeVillier's bill would be unfair to students in low-income families because the $5,500 would not be enough to provide alternatives to traditional classes.

Other bills that cleared the committee would allow education savings accounts for students who are bullied -- House Bill 452 -- and for special education students -- House Bill 194.

In a statement, The Pelican Institute said the bills "give kids in Louisiana the ability to receive a tailored education that best fits his or her needs regardless of what zip code they live in."

Voting "yes" on the Schlegel bill were Reps. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Beyrl Amedee, R-Houma; Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge; Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie; Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine; Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie; Vincent St. Blanc, R-Franklin and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles.

Voting "no" were Reps. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie; Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer and Tammy Phelps. D-Shreveport.

