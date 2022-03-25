Two years ago, a friend and fellow veteran showed up at Caleb Morse’s gun shop in Lafayette with an urgent request: take away my firearms.
Grappling with a mental health crisis, he wanted distance from his weapons, fearing he might hurt himself, or others.
So, Morse, owner of The Rustic Renegade, agreed to store the guns until his friend felt stable enough to take them back.
But the arrangement raised alarms among Morse’s lawyers.
In Louisiana, like other states, firearm retailers can be sued if they temporarily store a person’s firearm, and the person harms themselves or others after the firearm is returned.
The potential for litigation didn’t deter Morse, who has since agreed to hold onto firearms for several other veterans in distress.
“It’s a yoke that I’m willing to carry,” Morse said, adding that he’s lost “too many brothers and sisters in arms to suicide” not to intervene.
But when advocates pitched the program to other firearm retailers, most declined to participate, citing the legal exposure.
To alleviate those concerns, state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, filed House Bill 260, which would limit civil liability for federally licensed firearm dealers who offer the temporary storage service to their customers. The measure passed out of the House on Friday by a vote of 94-0.
The suicide rate nationwide is nearly two times higher among veterans than it is for the general public. And in Louisiana, around 80% of those fatalities involve firearms, according to Gala True, a professor who studies suicide prevention at LSU Health New Orleans.
Research shows that suicidal crises tend to be brief – most often lasting approximately 10 minutes – and 90% of people who survive a suicide attempt do not go on to make another attempt.
Putting time and distance between a loaded firearm and someone experiencing a suicidal crisis can be lifesaving, True said.
After word spread about Morse’s activities, a group of veterans, advocates and researchers came together to expand the temporary out-of-home storage program to other dealers.
The coalition – called the Veteran Informed Safety Intervention and Outreach Network, or VISION – reached out to 51 retailers in south Louisiana. Most had reservations.
“The No. 1 thing we heard from retailers is their concern about civil liability,” said True, a member of the VISION coalition.
But that didn’t stop David Groce, owner of P&D Concealed Carry in Walker, from getting involved.
“We’re not going to be able to save everybody, but if I can save that one person, it’s worth it,” Groce said.
From focus groups, the VISION coalition discovered that veterans and service members in Louisiana desired a temporary, out-of-home storage option for their firearms, but they didn’t want the government involved, fearing that their weapons might get damaged or confiscated, True said.
It's permissible in Louisiana for a gunowner to let a family member or friend hold onto a weapon, but some veterans worried about the stigma that might come with admitting to a loved one they were grappling with a mental health issue, True said.
“What was viewed as an acceptable option was to store it with a firearm retailer,” True said. “They’re seen as trusted people who don’t have an agenda, who aren’t trying to take someone’s guns away from them and are genuinely trying to help.”
And like both Groce and Morse, retailers that are also veterans have even more credibility.
“It’s easier to talk with somebody who’s been there,” Groce noted.
In addition to the storage program, the retailers involved in The Armory Project also have their staff participate in training about mental health and how to talk about suicide prevention. And the coalition provides shops with hand-outs for customers with similar information.
The storage program is geared toward veterans, but it’s also open to the general public – and not just for mental health issues. Groce said one customer plans to drop off his guns with the shop when he goes out of town.
HB260 heads next to the Senate, where it will be heard in committee. After that, advocates hope more gun shop owners will jump on board.
“These retailers really want to be able to provide this service,” True said. “This bill will remove one of the main barriers.”
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).