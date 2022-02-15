A Black Democratic lawmaker is facing outrage from colleagues and state party leaders after voting for a Republican plan that redraws Louisiana’s congressional map without creating a second majority-Black district.

State Rep. C. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia, has been in the hot seat since Thursday, when he broke ranks with Democrats and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus to support House Bill 1 from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.

That vote – and his support last year for a ban on transgender athletes – has prompted some party activists to call for Johnson’s removal as the first vice chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

“It’s time we acknowledge he does not belong in party leadership and take action because he is working against our party’s interests,” Katherine Hurst, a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, wrote in an email to party officials Monday.

Tensions over Johnson’s voting record spilled over at the State Capitol on Monday during a closed-door meeting of the House Democratic Caucus, according to interviews with three state lawmakers in attendance, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Democrats’ strategy going into a crucial vote on the House floor on proposed state House maps. “The question came up: 'If you can’t vote with us, we need to know,' ” one lawmaker said.

At that point, Johnson announced his plans to vote for House Bill 14, a Republican-backed measure that would maintain the status quo of 29 majority-Black House districts.

Johnson then launched into an explanation of the politics of his district.

He pointed out that although the area he represents is overwhelmingly Black, many of the parishwide officials he works with are White. Located on the border of Louisiana and Mississippi, his district snakes along the Mississippi River and includes portions of Concordia, Tensas, Madison and East Carroll parishes.

Johnson told his colleagues he wouldn’t tolerate their disrespecting him for his voting record.

Johnson then said he could outraise anyone else in the room in campaign cash as a candidate if a second majority-Black congressional district were created.

“It was like he was carrying this chip on his shoulder,” one lawmaker said.

Johnson wouldn’t comment over the phone and didn’t respond to a list of questions sent via email.

Throughout the three-week redistricting session, Black lawmakers have pushed for a congressional map that includes a second majority-Black district. Citing census data showing that one-third of Louisiana's population is Black, Democrats have introduced more than a dozen maps that would give Black voters the opportunity to select two of Louisiana’s six Congress members.

But at every turn, Republican majorities have killed the proposals and advanced maps that maintain the status quo of a single majority-Black district stretching from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge.

Johnson was the lone Black lawmaker to support the Republican-backed congressional maps on final passage Thursday. Only one other Democrat, state Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, voted for the measure.

Thompson, who is White, represents a district that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2020. He said a second Black-majority seat would imperil U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start, who lives in his parish.

If Gov. John Bel Edwards decides to veto the GOP-backed congressional maps, Johnson will find himself at the center of even more attention.

Republicans hold 68 seats in the House, compared to 34 for Democrats and three without party affiliation, putting Republicans two votes short on a party-line vote of the two-thirds majority needed to override a governor’s veto.

During last year’s historic veto override session, Johnson was considered a swing vote, after he co-sponsored legislation banning transgender girls and women from participating in girls and women’s sports. He ultimately voted to sustain the governor’s veto.

On Monday, Democratic State Central Committee members received an email urging them to contact Edwards and tell him to veto the Republican-backed congressional maps. After seeing how Johnson voted, the call to action bothered Hurst, of the Democratic State Central Committee.

“Here we are again, having to ask the governor to veto bills that our first vice chair voted on,” Hurst said in an interview.

Alicia Breaux, another Democratic State Central Committee member, said Johnson “needs to straighten up and fly right,” adding that a lot of Democrats are dissatisfied with his performance as first vice chair.

“He should be developing the party around the state, and that’s not happening either,” Breaux said.

Katie Bernhardt, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, declined to comment.

The party is updating its bylaws, and existing rules don’t provide a mechanism for stripping a leader of their role, according to Hurst.

Still, Hurst said, “If there’s a way to remove him from leadership, we’re sure going to try.”