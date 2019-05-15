After a lengthy debate, the state House on Wednesday approved a bill that would use some proceeds from the 2010 Gulf oil spill to build the Louisiana Highway 415 connector in West Baton Rouge Parish to ease traffic problems.

The proposal, House Bill 578, passed the House 97-4 and next faces action in the Senate.

The sponsor is state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma.

The connector would be a three-mile flyover between the La. 415/Lobdell exit on Interstate 10 just west of the Mississippi River bridge and La. 1 between Port Allen and Plaquemine.

Supporters say the work would ease traffic on La. 1 and near the bridge.

The other project targeted for funding is an eight-mile stretch of elevated highway between Golden Meadow and Leeville.

The state is in line to collect around $700 million in the next 13 years through settlement proceeds from the Deepwater Horizon spill.

Each project would get about $25 million per year for the next five years.

Those dollars, as well as federal and private assistance, are supposed to finish the work.

The La. 415 connector would cost about $145 million.

The La. 1 upgrade carries a pricetag of $343 million.