Leaders of the Republican-controlled state Legislature are planning to call lawmakers into a special session immediately after the regular session ends in 10 days, according to a petition that is circulating Friday.

The document, which was signed by the four legislative leaders, calls for lawmakers to consider 41 separate items beginning at 6:01 p.m. on June 1, or 1 minute after the regular session ends.

The special session would extend as long as June 30 and cost taxpayers $50,000 to $60,000 per day.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, need a majority of members in each chamber on the petition. With that, they can issue a proclamation to call the special session.

The effort to call it provides more evidence that legislative leaders do not plan on passing the budget by June 1. They have to enact a budget by July 1 for the state to continue its operations during the next fiscal year.

Among the 41 items are the various budget bills and measures that would lower payouts to people injured in car wrecks – and their attorneys, too – would revise the generous tax breaks for companies under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and would set up the rules for people to begin betting on so-called fantasy sports games.

The decision by the legislative leaders to call themselves into a special session sets up a likely clash with Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Normally, the governor decides when the special session will begin, what issues lawmakers will address and when it will end.

Legislators could try to override any vetoes by the governor during a special session, especially on the so-called “tort reform” legislation that would reduce the insurance industry payouts to car accident victims and their attorneys. That is the number one priority of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Petition Copy of petition by House and Senate Republicans calling for a special session after the June 1 adjournment of the regular session

Cortez was on the Senate floor collecting signatures from senators while Schexnayder had House members go to his office to sign the petition, according to lawmakers.