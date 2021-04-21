Lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that tightens laws around the reporting of sexual harassment and abuse, the culmination of several hearings by women lawmakers on LSU’s years-long failure to protect victims of abuse on its campus.
The Senate Education Committee advanced a bill to fix “loopholes” in a previous law addressing the handling of abuse claims. Speaker Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, sponsored the bill after crafting it with a host of other women lawmakers and advocates.
The committee also voted in favor of legislation by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, which has probed the LSU scandal in several marathon hearings. That bill would set up a review board to oversee universities’ handling of abuse claims.
The proposals, which have to take several more steps before becoming law, come after findings of systemic sexual harassment and abuse issues at LSU that wasn’t reported by officials there. The Legislature in 2015 had passed a law by then-Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, that sought to require universities to follow a series of procedures around sexual harassment. But LSU didn’t comply with all facets of the law, according to a report by the law firm Husch Blackwell.
Senate Bill 230, which is sponsored by Mizell and Reps. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, and Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, would also address what some lawmakers see as a glaring problem with LSU’s response to the scandal: that no one was fired in the wake of the findings. The bill, if passed into law, would require universities to fire officials who fail to report abuse moving forward.
“We want to make it crystal-clear that if someone comes to you...you must report,” Mizell said.
The legislation tightens up requirements that colleges establish partnerships with law enforcement to track off-campus sexual assault by students, something LSU didn’t accomplish previously. It also closes what advocates see as a loophole that allows students to transfer to another university with a clean record even after being accused of sexual assault, among other things.
Several other women lawmakers joined Mizell and Barrow for the committee hearing Wednesday, including Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, who is sponsoring a bill backed by the governor that covers similar ground.
Edwards, whose appointees on the LSU Board of Supervisors make hiring and firing decisions, has deferred to the school’s leadership on who, if anyone, should be fired in the wake of the scandal.
Barrow’s Senate Bill 232 would create a review board to evaluate the practices of colleges and universities around the reporting and investigating of “power-based violence,” a term that covers a wide range of abuse and harassment. It would also advise those schools and other institutions on prevention programs. She called the findings of Husch Blackwell “horrific.”
“We want to make sure this behavior is corrected,” Barrow said. “What we thought was already in place … We learned about all the gaps that existed and about how individuals were able to go around. In some instances there was not clarity on how the law should work.”