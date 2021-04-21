As committee chairman Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, right, watches, Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, left, asks a question of attorney Winston G. DeCuir Jr, LSU Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel, not pictured, who was answering questions during the Senate Select Committee's third hearing on how LSU officials have handled accusations of fumbling sexual misconduct complaints, etc. Thursday April 8, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.