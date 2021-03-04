Thirty-four state legislators, all Republican, asked Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to end the statewide mask mandate and fully reopen businesses in Louisiana.

"It is time to lift statewide restrictions on the capacity of all businesses and facilities and lift the statewide mask mandate," state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, wrote the governor in correspondence to which 23.6% of the state's 144 legislators also signed. "Our businesses, both large and small, will continue to fight against COVID-19. We are certain that their continued commitment and direction as it relates to capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions will be done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates."

Edmonds added, “With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates.”

Edmonds said he was influenced by the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi, both neighbors to the east and west of Louisiana, returned Wednesday to full business without restrictions and without masks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves rescinded pandemic restrictions on Tuesday saying the situation has gotten better. Mississippi, for instance, is “getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Reeves told reporters, citing that positive tests and hospitalizations have declined in recent days.

“COVID-19 is bigger, way bigger than politics. This is what I personally believe," Edmonds said of his intentions. "After watching other leaders, I think this is the right move for our governor to make and I hope he will do that.”

Edwards loosened restrictions starting Wednesday. He kept the state’s mask mandate in place. But restaurants, salons and most businesses can allow up to 75% of occupancy. Religious services no longer have capacity limits. Festivals can reopen as can most bars at 50% capacity. Indoor music venues and event centers can open at 50% capacity or 250 people.

“Gov. Edwards hasn’t read the letter, but he has consistently relied on recommendations from the CDC, LDH and other medical experts – none of whom have recommended removing the mask mandate,” said Shauna Sanford, the governor’s communications director, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“I appreciate the care in which Rep. Edmonds drafted the letter," said Rep. Barry Ivey, a Central Republican who signed the letter. "It certainly wasn’t demanding. He brought up certain circumstances and information and requested of the governor. Rep. Edmonds' request reflected the practical nature of where we stand now and recognized the governor’s contributions. But we can trust our businesses and citizens to do the right thing from here on.”

A majority of the House, all Republicans, signed a petition to clip the governor’s emergency powers to address the pandemic. But nobody from Senate joined them. Supporters of the petition drive often used strong language to make their point. Eventually, a state district court sided with Edwards.

Thirty-three legislators signed the letter that was delivered to the governor Thursday morning. A 34th state representative, Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, asked to sign on after the news reports of the letter were circulated.

Sixty-seven of the House's 105 representatives are Republican. Twenty-seven of the 39 senators are Republican.

Only three state senators signed the letter and that included Sen. Bodi White, of Central and head of the Senate Finance Committee that oversees the state’s budget. His counterpart in the lower chamber – Rep. Jerome Zee Zeringue, of Houma, chair of the House Appropriations Committee – also put his signature to Edmonds letter.

Neither House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, nor Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, were among the signatories.

Mask Letter 030421 State Rep Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards

