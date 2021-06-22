Sports betting is on the way in Louisiana as Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation Tuesday to create the protocols and regulation of wagering on sporting events and how to spend the proceeds.

With Edwards’ signature on Senate Bill 247 and Senate Bill 142, all the elements are place for Louisiana casinos to apply for the necessary licenses, build the sports book lounges for in person betting and line up the contractors to handle wagering on smart phones.

The governor already had signed, on June 4, House Bill 697, which established the taxes and fees for the wagering game.

The legislation goes into effect a week from Thursday on July 1 – in hopes that everything will be ready to go by football season this fall.

“SB247 fulfills the wishes of the citizens in the 55 parishes that approved the referendum last fall to allow sports wagering and SB142 will help direct funding derived from this activity to early childhood education,” Senate President Page Cortez said Tuesday.

The Lafayette Republican was the driving force behind putting together the legal framework that will allow Louisiana adults to place bets on football, basketball, baseball games and other sporting events. He, Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and sponsor of SB142, along with Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who sponsored House Bill 697, have been working with gambling companies almost from the minute the parish-by-parish vote in November was counted. Voters in 55 of the state's 64 parishes wanted to participate. Bets will only be taken from phones, betting parlors, bars and restaurants located in those parishes.

The Gaming Control Board can now start writing rules and considering applications. The 20 existing casinos – those on riverboats, at racetracks and the one on land in New Orleans – can pay the $250,000 apply for the sports betting licenses. If they clear the application vetting and meet the suitability review – likely since the casinos having existing relationships with state, which is why those businesses were chosen to apply first – the casinos then will pay $500,000 for a five-year license. Each license will allow the casinos to hire and license two providers to handle betting online and via smart phones.

The legislative package also authorized the Louisiana Lottery Corp. to contract a provider to handle sports betting kiosks that would be placed in the bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

Wagers would be taxed at 10%, if placed in the sportsbooks areas that casinos are going to have to build, and at 15% on cellphones or websites. The taxes would be on the net proceeds — the amount left over after bets are covered — and would be paid by the primary licensees.

