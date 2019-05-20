Voting along party lines, the House Appropriations Committee advanced Monday legislation that would slowly rollback of a sales tax increase that was the basis of last year’s compromise to stabilize the state’s finances for the next six years.
Legislators already have sidetracked a half dozen bills that would have altered the 2018 deal. Other than House Bill 60, which would bring back the sales tax holidays, House Bill 599 is the first measure seeking to change the terms of last year’s deal that cleared the committee level.
“I’d like to see the taxpayer get the money back in their pockets,” said House Majority Leader Rep. Lance Harris, the Alexandria Republican who sponsored the legislation.
Under his bill, everyday Louisiana residents would have extra money available to pour back into the economy as they see fit. They could buy 87 million fountain drinks or 17.4 million $5-foot-long sandwiches with the proceeds, Harris said.
The committee voted 12-5 to advance HB599 to the full House for consideration. Should the House approve, the legislation would have to make it through a Senate committee, maybe two, before the 39 senators are asked to vote – and do so before the Legislature adjourns on June 6.
Last year, when the fifth-cent of the sales tax was set to expire, House Republicans squared off against the Democratic Edwards administration and more moderate Republican members in the state Senate over how to handle what would have been a $466 million shortfall between money available and promised services that legislators didn’t seem to want to cut. The impasse lasted months and required three special sessions in addition to the regular session. Then a group of House Republicans cut a deal in June 2018 that set the state sales tax at 4.45 percent and suspended more than 100 exemptions to cover the deficit. The compromise was about halfway between the hardened positions of the two sides.
House Bill 10 ended the stalemate with a 74 to 24 vote. Eight Appropriations members, including Harris and chairman Cameron Henry, voted against the compromise.
Recent surpluses – a $308 million from the budget year that ended June 30, $110 million for the current year and $119 million in the financial year that begins July 1 – led Harris to surmise that state government doesn’t need as much money as is being raised by the compromise. At the same time, the state’s contribution to the budgets from taxes, fees, royalties and other sources have risen from $16.5 billion to $18.9 billion, he said. “We’ve actually been expanding state government over the last four or five years,” Harris said.
Taken together, Harris said, the surpluses and increased spending indicates the state can afford ratchet back last year’s deal that set the sales tax at 4.45 cents per dollar.
“I believe we raise too much revenue,” state Rep. Blake Miguez, an Erath Republican, agreed Monday during the committee hearing.
The measure would reduce sales tax each year, starting next year, Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Essentially, bill would lower the state sales tax from 4.45 cents for every dollar purchased at the retail level to 4.35 percent. The following year, the sales tax would drop to 4.25 percent on the dollar.
The bill would lower sales tax collections by $87 million each year for a total of about $914 million over a five-year period.
Gov. John Bel Edwards does not support the legislation, said Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel. The bill stabilized the state’s finances, which had been undergoing massive annual deficits for much of a decade. Wall Street credit analysts stopped their warnings to bond buyers about the state of Louisiana’s finances.
He pointed out that the House had approved a $30 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 that spent every single penny available. Plus, other measures are percolating through the legislative process that seek approval for other services and tax exemptions that already don’t have the money necessary to fund. In order to balance spending with revenues requires lawmakers to either cut set services or increase taxes – both legislators have been wont to do.
The surpluses came from higher than expected collections from personal and corporate income taxes that indicate Louisiana’s economy is improving, Block said. Sales tax collections have remained stable.
“We’re going to try to pass the bill now, but we’re not going to make the tough choices now,” Block said of HB599.
Appropriations Chairman Henry, R-Metairie, said the Harris legislation would help wean state government off the funds raised by the higher sales tax. When that additional tax finally expires in six years, the fiscal cliff created will be far smaller, he said.
Committee chairmen are not required to vote unless there’s tie. But Henry opt to vote first on this legislation.
Voting for rolling back sales taxes (12): Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; and Reps. Beryl Amadée, R-Houma; Larry Bagley R-Stonewall; Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales; Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; Julie Emerson, R-Carencro; Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro; Blake Miguez, R-Erath; Steve Pylant, R-Winnsboro; Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs; and Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma.
Voting against HB599 (5): Reps James Armes, D-Leesville; Robert Billiot, D-Westwego; Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans; Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas; and Patricia Haynes Smith, D-Baton Rouge.