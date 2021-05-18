Louisiana legislators have about $357 million more to spend in the current fiscal year and can spend $320 million more for the year beginning July 1, the Revenue Estimating Conference decided Tuesday afternoon.
The state’s economists said the key reason the state has more money is federal stimulus money--much of which hasn’t arrived yet--as well as healthy sales tax revenues and lots of people buying cars.
Job growth has been static over the past few months.
Lafayette Republican Sen. Page Cortez, who as Senate president is one of the four REC panelists who decide how much is available, asked several times if enhanced federal benefits are making it harder for businesses to fill vacancies. “My question is that lack of movement due to the increase of unemployment benefits?” Cortez said.
Additional unemployment benefits have become a cause célèbre among Republicans with several of the party’s governors in other states refusing the money on the belief that the enhanced benefits, alone, are responsible for the number of low-paying jobs going unfilled.
Legislative economist Greg Albrecht noted that the largest jump in the number of actual jobs during the COVID pandemic came last year when the federal government $600 was added to the state’s benefit. The additional benefit has been $300 for months and will expire in September. “The economic literature doesn’t show that as a big reason,” Albrecht replied.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, made up of Cortez, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and economist Stephen Barnes, makes forecasts on how much tax and fee revenue Louisiana is expected to bring in.
The conference's estimates provide a starting point at the beginning of the legislative session for how much money lawmakers will have to dole out in the state's annual $30 billion-plus budget. The revision Tuesday--which comes as the legislative session enters its final stretch--means lawmakers are suddenly awash with more cash to spend. The budget is awaiting action in the state Senate.
Check back for more details