Chief Justice John L. Weimer

Chief Justice John L. Weimer addresses Louisiana Commission on Civic Education at the State Capitol on Friday, May 21, 2021.

 Staff Photo by Mark Ballard

Twice Chief Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer had written a speech and practiced before a mirror readying for the annual state of the judiciary address to a joint session of the Louisiana Legislature.

Twice his speech was postponed because COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

But he made the trip to Baton Rouge Friday to pitch the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education to partner with a program he backs: Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom.

The program is now more than 20 years old. The one-time Nicholls State University professor said Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom is one of the best perks of being on the bench. He served as a state district judge before elected to the high court 20 years ago.

The self-describing program introduces young people to the legal system, allows for constructive discussions about personal responsibility and respect for the law.

Weimer said he recently worked out a partnership with the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education to expand the program to more schools.

As for the state of the judiciary address? “Maybe next year; I can dust off the speech,” Weimer said.

