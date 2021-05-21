Twice Chief Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer had written a speech and practiced before a mirror readying for the annual state of the judiciary address to a joint session of the Louisiana Legislature.
Twice his speech was postponed because COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
But he made the trip to Baton Rouge Friday to pitch the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education to partner with a program he backs: Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom.
The program is now more than 20 years old. The one-time Nicholls State University professor said Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom is one of the best perks of being on the bench. He served as a state district judge before elected to the high court 20 years ago.
The self-describing program introduces young people to the legal system, allows for constructive discussions about personal responsibility and respect for the law.
Weimer said he recently worked out a partnership with the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education to expand the program to more schools.
As for the state of the judiciary address? “Maybe next year; I can dust off the speech,” Weimer said.