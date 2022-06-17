A longshot push to add a second majority-Black district to Louisiana's congressional map failed in Senate and House committees Friday, another sign of the problems the Legislature is having trying to comply with a federal court order.
The Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to shelve one such plan by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
A few minutes later, after about five hours of discussion, a nearly identical proposal failed in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.
The vote was seven in favor and eight opposed.
U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick has ordered lawmakers to pass a new map with two majority-minority districts by Monday.
But the Legislature is running out of time, and growing increasingly testy, ahead of its special session adjournment by 6 p.m. on Monday, and maybe earlier.
There is widespread skepticism in the House and Senate that any plan that complies with the court order can win approval.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said Thursday it is "very, very, very unlikely" for the Legislature to pass any bill in the time allotted and that 10 days is typically the minimum needed.
Fields pleaded with the Senate panel to endorse his plan, especially since Louisiana has only sent four Black congressmen to Washington, D. C. since Reconstruction, including Fields.
"Let's stop delaying the inevitable," Fields said.
"Do you think Black people deserve representation in Congress? Of course they do. And that is what this bill is all about."
However, a parade of witnesses told the committee that making the 5th District majority-minority, in addition to the 2nd District today, would disrupt communities.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who chairs the committee, said the Legislature did the right thing when it approved a map with one majority-minority congressional district struck down by Dick.
Under the two bills, large swaths of voters would be moved from East Baton Rouge Parish, which is in the 6th District, to the 5th District in northeast Louisiana.
Moments after the Senate vote Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans and sponsor of a nearly identical bill, asked the House committee to back his plan.
"We are under a court order right now," Duplessis said.
"There is not a whole lot of room for interpretation as far as I am concerned or as far as the judge is concerned."
Duplessis said White voters make up 57% of the state's population but 83% of the congressional delegation.
"Is that fair? Is that just? We have some real work to do in this state."
"Any progress we have made in this state has always been ordered by a court. We have an opportunity to do something different."
Republicans offered a different view.
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Alexandria, a member of the committee, said he was offended by the idea that voters in Rapides Parish will not back a Black candidate when the parish has elected two Black mayors and others.
Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, said U. S. Census figures show Black residents make up 31.7% of the population, not the often-cited one-third.
"I believe the map we passed maintains communities of interest," Thomas said.
Said Duplessis, 'The judge has ruled the map is unconstitutional."
In a sign of shortened tempers, Fields at one point complained that the hearing on his measure was needlessly dragging on.
"I have explained this map over and over again," he said. "I am not going to do a dog and pony show."
Replied Hewitt, "Senator, I do think you are disrespecting this committee."
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has praised Dick's ruling, called the special session after a bid by legislative leaders to get a temporary hold on Dick's ruling failed in the 5th U. S. Circuit of Appeals.
Some Republicans, especially in the House, argue that the special session should end because the map will ultimately decided by the 5th Circuit or the U. S. Supreme Court.
Dick on Friday set a hearing for 9 a.m. on June 29 to consider maps that comply with her order if the Legislature fails to do so by Monday.
They are to be submitted by attorneys by June 22.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.