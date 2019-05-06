As the 2019 Regular Legislative Session reaches the halfway point, House leaders will have an administrative headache to juggle along with passing a budget for the next fiscal year, securing a pay raise for teachers and all the other various bills.
More than 30 representatives are term limited, that is, they have leave office after serving three, four-year terms. Billed as a way to be more responsive to voters when begun in 1996, term limits also sapped the Legislature of historical knowledge and cross-philosophical relationships leading to a more partisan assembly less willing to work together.
Another unintended consequence is the farewell speech, where each departing legislator takes a half hour, sometimes longer, reminiscing and thanking people.
In between debating and voting on bills, the House is scheduling farewell speeches Monday through Friday until the end of the session in a month on June 6.halfway