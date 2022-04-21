The Louisiana House approved Thursday pay raises for schoolteachers and college faculty but not for local police and firefighters.
Though it took all day, the House made fairly quick work of the 10 bills that moves money around, assigns surplus dollars and authorizes spending for the legislature, judiciary, and $38.6 billion to operate state agencies for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023. The House voted 94-4 to approve and send the main budget measure, House Bill 1, across Memorial Hall for Senate consideration.
The total funding of the budget is $42.9 billion, of which $10.9 billion comes from Louisiana taxpayers, $19.7 billion from the federal government, and the rest from various other pots. All the funding must be included because HB1 gives state government legal authority to actually spend the money.
Speaking to reporters while the House was debating budget bills, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is generally pleased with how the budget is unfolding, including House approval for $1,500 teacher pay raises and $750 for support workers.
He said the legislation “reflects the vast majority of what I asked the Legislature to do and that is a good thing.”
Most of the afternoon – more than four hours – was discussion on the main state operating budget, HB1.
Representatives got sidetracked in questioning Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on the progress of highway projects and maintenance in their districts. At one point, Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, who was presiding in the speaker’s absence, scolded his colleagues for spending so much time asking when and whose grass is going to get cut, while very few queries focused on how money would be spent for roads, highways and other infrastructure.
Coming off more than a decade of tight budgets because not enough revenue could be raised to cover expenses, lawmakers entered the 2023 budget year with $1.4 billion from federal pandemic aid, $700 million of surplus from the 2021 fiscal year and $853 million in higher-than-planned tax, fees and royalty collections for the current year. Altogether, an extra $2.8 billion was available.
Unlike previous administrations, Edwards insisted that the extra money be spent once to pay specific projects and not on salaries and programs that need to be paid year in and year out.
“We’ve gone from needing to use one-time money for recurring expenses to now using recurring revenues on one-time expenses,” said Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, the Houma Republican who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and sponsored most of the bills.
Edwards wanted to put $500 million in a fund and begin the studies and preliminaries necessary to erect a $2 billion bridge over the Mississippi River somewhere between Interstate 10 bridge in Baton Rouge and the Sunshine Bridge near Sorrento. The hope was to draw off enough Interstate 10 through-traffic and relieve traffic snarls in Baton Rouge.
Republican leadership, while saying how much they back the idea of a new bridge, balked at Edwards’ wanting to spend $500 million on it right now. The budget bills approved Thursday moved the $500 million into funds but opened it up to a number of other projects too.
Zeringue told state Rep. Barbara Frieberg, R-Baton Rouge, during the debate that just how much would be spent on a new Mississippi River bridge would probably be decided in conference committee when legislative leaders work out the differences between what the House passed and the changes the Senate ultimately will make.
The governor said he is disappointed the House rearranged his $500 million bridge plan pending negotiations with the Senate.
Edwards repeated his view that the bridge is Louisiana’s top infrastructure project. “It just needs to be done now,” he said.
The legislation included $148 million for $1,500 pay raises for schoolteachers and $750 for school support staff. Also, another $104 million was included to pay college and university faculty more.
“It doesn’t get us to the Southern average” for teacher pay, said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. But the bump gets Louisiana closer and makes a teaching career little more enticing, he added.
The governor would like to see higher pay and is waiting for the Revenue Estimating Conference, which determines how much money available to spend, to rule on whether tax collections have increased to the point that a large salary bump could be paid. If $50 million was added to the funding approved Thursday, the state would be able to increase pay raises to $2,000.
The REC is expected to meet again in May, before the legislative session ends June 6.
At the same time lawmakers are wary of past experiences with large surpluses during which programs were expanded and salaries were raised that when the economy soured, required legislators to cut spending and raise taxes.
Lake Charles Republican Rep. Brett Geymann, who led the Fiscal Hawks in the years after the Katrina-Rita bubble burst, persuaded his colleagues to add language to HB1’s preamble that would treat any additional money recognized by the REC as one-time – not to be used to pay for new ongoing expenses.
Edwards also wanted $100-per-month increase in state supplemental pay for local police and firefighters. But saying that could increase the recurring budget too much, House members removed the money.
Edwards also faulted the House for deleting his proposal for the increases, especially on the heels of the pandemic and the role of first responders.
“I am not sure what that is about,” said Edwards, a former House member himself.
Will Sentell contributed to this report
Highlights of Louisiana’s 2023 budgets
- Pay raises for schoolteachers: $1,500 annually
- Pay raises for school support staff: $750 annually
- Upgrading water and sewerage systems: $450 million
- Refill unemployment trust fund: $550 million
- Higher education faculty pay raises: $31.7 million
- Settle 1983 lawsuit over flooding caused by I-12: $75 million