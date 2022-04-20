Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to alleviate traffic on Interstate 10 by providing a passenger train service between Baton Rouge and Sorrento could be headed off the rails.

The first draft of Louisiana's budget unveiled by House lawmakers earlier this week didn't include the governor's request to set aside $25 million in unspent federal pandemic aid to kick-start the route.

"It's another thing the Legislature is a little misguided on right now with its priorities," Edwards said Wednesday, before boarding a train in Baton Rouge to embark on a three-hour ride to New Orleans.

Edwards pitched the temporary service earlier this year as one of several ways to relieve congestion when construction gets underway next year on the widening of I-10 between Port Allen and the I-10/I-12 split.

Even without a massive construction project, I-10 is the site of daily backups, especially during morning and evening commute times. Once the project gets underway, the heavily traveled stretch will be trimmed from three lanes to two for months at a time, making congestion even worse.

The passenger rail could offer commuters an alternative to that bumper-to-bumper traffic, but it won't get out of the station without support from state lawmakers.

The budget bills, which will debated on the House floor Thursday, have a long way to go before they make it to the governor's desk. Edwards said he doesn't believe "that anything they've done is close to final," adding that his administration is working with lawmakers to secure the funding.

"At the end of the day, we're not doing all that we can to assist with that congestion if we don't have passenger rail moving as many people as possible and getting them off of I-10," Edwards said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.