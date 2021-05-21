Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson turns the Bingo-ball cage while calling numbers for the world record Bingo event Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Southwind Healthcare in Crowley, La. Elder Outreach and Team Mergist hosted the event, which is being officially recorded and entered as a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous Bingo game, in order to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's prevention and awareness. Prizes include personal hygeine products for nursing hom residents, gift cards, concert tickets, weekend getaways, and many other treats. Each hour of the 24-hour event is themed and several celebrity callers are scheduled to appear including Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, state Sen. Fred Mills and musician Jamie Bergeron.