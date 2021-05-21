A proposal to defund the office that regulates charitable bingo games in Louisiana faced stiff opposition from the Senate Finance committee Monday.
Tacked on as an amendment to the multi-billion dollar operating budget, the measure would eliminate all 20 positions in the Office of Charitable Gaming — which licenses, educates and monitors organizations that fundraise through legalized gaming.
“I’ve been here a long time and I’ve seen some crazy amendments but this may win the Emmy award,” said Sen. Ronnie Johns, a Republican from Lake Charles.
The author of the measure, Shreveport Republican Rep. Raymond Crews, initially said he didn't understand why the office was needed and said it only diverted money away from charitable groups trying to fundraise.
"They're trying to raise money and this is a drain on that," Crews said when he introduced the amendment at a House Appropriations committee meeting.
In an interview Friday, Crews said the amendment was an "attention move." He said he's asked about the office in committee hearings for several years, but never got answers on why it's necessary. He said officials met with him earlier this week to explain the office's role.
"I got all the answers I needed," Crews said, noting that he's comfortable with the funding being restored in the budget.
The office operates on a $2.3 million budget and is primarily supported by fees and fines paid by charities running gaming operations. It is tasked with licensing charities and ensuring the dollars raised is used properly.
It's unclear what might have happened if the office was defunded out of operation.
Michael Ligon, the director at the Office of Charitable Gaming, said he's been told two different scenarios. Either charitable gaming would become illegal because there would be no way to get a license, or charities would get their operations pushed out by for-profit companies.
Crews said he plans on introducing legislation next year that would raise the dollar threshold for when you need to register a charitable raffle. Currently, any raffle with prizes over $250 are required to register with the office. Crews said that's too low and leads many groups unaware of the regulation unknowingly in violation of the law.