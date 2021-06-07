A House-passed bill that would revamp operations of the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy after a critical state audit won Senate approval Monday 38-0.

The measure, House Bill 531, now returns to the House for consideration of minor changes in the Senate.

Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said the legislation stems from the audit, especially after board leaders "were not forthcoming" about the need for changes.

"This is cleanup legislation that was sorely needed," Luneau told the Senate.

The audit, which was released in March, said the massage board failed to ensure that businesses are not sexually oriented operations and lacked consistent standards on when to dismiss sexual misconduct and other complaints.

It also said that, during a two-year period, the board dismissed or closed the investigation of 74% of complaints.

The bill would require applicants for a license to submit fingerprint cards to see if they have any criminal history.

The proposal also adds new duties for the board, including using news stories to identify potential illegal activities, to review the performance of contractors who inspect massage businesses and craft consistent policies to ensure the public is protected against unqualified licensees.