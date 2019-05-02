For the second year in a row, the state House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would give owners of Harrah's a no-bid, 30-year extension of their monopoly license to operate the only casino in New Orleans.
The vote was 84-8.
House Bill 544 requires Harrah’s owners, Caesars Entertainment, to invest $325 million to upgrade the casino — including a new hotel — and pay tens of millions of dollars more in additional taxes over the additional 30 years for the license. The bill extends the license five years before it expires in 2024.
HB544 does not expand the area for gambling, which is 125,000 square feet.
House Bill 544 now goes to the Senate Judiciary B Committee where it will likely face few problems.
A year ago, the Senate committee stalled the Harrah’s license bill for several weeks ago as senators began questioning whether it would be a good deal for the state. The committee then approved the measure but sharply raised the amount of money that Harrah’s owners would have to pay.
The bill to grant the extension died on the final day of the session when House and Senate negotiators could not reconcile their differing bills.
Unlike last year’s bill, HB544 has the support of Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, after he commissioned a private consultant’s report that said Caesars ought to pay much more to the state and city. Its recommendations are included in the bill.
Under one measure, known as net present value, Caesars will pay an estimated $130 million more to the state and the city of New Orleans over the 30 years than last year’s bill.
HB544 also counts on the support of New Orleans hotel owner and developer Joseph Jaeger Jr., who raised some of the questions that torpedoed last year’s bill.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards both support HB544.
Caesars plans to build a 340-room hotel, modernize the casino’s interior and construct restaurants with “celebrity chef partnerships.”
It also plans to build an enclosure over Fulton Street, which is between the existing Harrah’s hotel and its parking garage, to create a year-round venue for local musicians along with food and retail outlets.
Overall, the planned investment would create 600 construction jobs and 500 full-time jobs, Barras said.
The Legislative Fiscal Office estimates that the bill would generate $79 million in additional revenue over the next five years for the state and $49 million for the city.
Check back later for an update.