U.S. Rep. Troy Carter failed to fully support creating a second Black-majority congressional district in Louisiana until minutes before the climactic vote last week, driven by concerns that such a plan would imperil his reelection later this year, according to people who discussed the matter with him.
Carter’s stance has left bruised feelings among his natural allies in the Legislative Black Caucus and among civil rights groups after the Republican-majority Legislature adopted a map on March 30 with just one Black-majority district, by overriding a veto of that map by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“It’s very unfortunate he wasn’t a champion like we needed him to be,” said Jared Evans, a former Louisiana Senate staffer and current attorney for the NAACP in Washington, D.C., who headed a coalition of nonprofit groups pushing for a second Black-majority district. “We asked him to fight with us. He was absent. That’s what made us so angry.”
Carter, however, said he did all he could.
“I said I am supportive of a second majority-minority district, but be careful, because the devil is in the details,” Carter said Friday. “We have to make sure we draw districts that are winnable (for Black candidates) in both districts. My private views and my public views are consistent.”
The groups — which included Evans’ NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, the NAACP Louisiana and the ACLU — believed that not having Carter fully aboard hurt their effort because he is the state’s highest-ranking Black elected official.
Creating a second Black-majority district would have required taking Black precincts in north Baton Rouge out of Carter’s 2nd Congressional District and having them anchor the new district, virtually everyone in the redistricting effort agreed. Being left with a smaller Black majority in his existing district is what concerned Carter, according to civil rights officials and legislators.
Last-minute statements
On the morning of the override, with the outcome of the vote undecided in the state House, the coalition of groups asked the congressman to release a statement saying he fully and unequivocally supported a map with two minority congressional districts, supported the governor’s veto, and wanted the Legislature to sustain the veto.
Carter posted two tweets that morning. In the first one, at 11:07 a.m., Carter said he was “proud to stand with my former colleagues in the state Senate as they fight for a second majority-minority district in Louisiana. As I’ve said before, the people of Louisiana deserve fair representation.”
When the groups complained his comment was too generic, Carter sharpened his language in a tweet at 12:33 p.m. “The Governor made the correct decision in vetoing the Congressional maps,” he wrote. “I stand with my former colleagues in the House and Senate as they fight to sustain the Governor’s veto. A second majority minority district is too important to the people of this state.”
By that time, or indeed earlier, it's not clear that anything Carter tweeted would have helped. The House voted 12 minutes later to override Edwards’ veto, 72-31, just clearing the required two-thirds threshold of 70 votes. The three independents in the House — Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson; Rep. Joe Marino, of Gretna; and Rep. Malinda White, of Bogalusa — ended days of suspense by siding with the Republican majority, as did one Democrat, Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi.
During the hourlong state Senate debate that followed, Black senators expressed opposition in unusually personal terms to a vote that they saw as disenfranchising Black people by not creating the second Black-majority district. As expected, the Senate vote was 27-12, one more than the minimum needed for an override.
With all Republicans voting as a bloc, the Legislature kept a map favoring the current lineup of five White Republicans and one Black Democrat, Carter.
Under the new map, with Carter as the lone Black representative to Congress from Louisiana, the Black voting age population is a comfortable 59% in his district. The proposed map with two Black districts would have shrunk that majority to about 52%.
Two Black legislators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid antagonizing Carter, said Carter’s focus on his own political interests damaged his relationship with the Legislative Black Caucus.
The climatic veto override served as a political showdown as well between the Democratic governor and the Republican legislative leadership, especially House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of Gonzales. The outcome marked the first time the Legislature had overridden a governor against his wishes in 31 years.
The civil rights groups spent months mobilizing the public, lobbying Edwards, and working with lawmakers to create a second Black majority-minority district in Louisiana. In their view, it came down to simple math: one-third of the state’s voters are Black, so two of the six congressional districts ought to be represented by a Black person.
Paying particular attention to race in drawing the lines was crucial because elections that pit a Black candidate against a White one are so racially polarized.
The Republican legislative leadership held a special session in February to redraw the lines for Congress, the state House and Senate, the Public Service Commission, and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, took the lead in the Senate on the congressional map, pointing out that in Louisiana’s 210-year history, the state had had only five Black members of Congress — including himself, in the 1990s.
Carter, the fifth one, represents a district created to elect a Black candidate. It was anchored in New Orleans, but beginning in 2011, it captured Black pockets of the population on the west bank and up the Mississippi River into Black neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. Carter won a special election in 2021 to replace Cedric Richmond, who resigned after the 2020 election to become a senior adviser to President Joe Biden.
Carter had served since 2016 in the state Senate, where he was a well-liked and effective senator who could find common ground with the Republican majority.
'He likes his district as it is'
During the special session in February, rumors buzzed that Carter was telling his former colleagues that he wasn’t joining the civil rights groups and the Black Caucus in supporting the second Black district because it would require him to sacrifice the Baton Rouge portion of his district.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who led the Senate effort to draw the lines to create the 5-1 split, confirmed on Thursday that Carter spoke to her.
“He was concerned that the second minority district might be drawn at the expense of his district,” Hewitt said. “He likes his district as it is. He and I were in agreement that a second minority district would most likely take voters out of his district and those voters would provide the base for a second minority district.”
Most of the new maps put forth by Fields and the civil rights groups called for the 5th Congressional District to include Baton Rouge, plus Black neighborhoods in Alexandria and the parishes along the Mississippi River. In all, the new 5th Congressional District would have had a Black voting-age population of about 51%.
“There’s just no way you can create a second minority without using Baton Rouge as a base,” Fields said, adding that he couldn’t comment on whether Carter did enough to push for that second district.
Hewitt and other Republicans, in opposing the Democrats’ move, argued that that percentage wasn’t high enough to ensure victory in the 5th Congressional District by a Black candidate. Some Republicans echoed Carter’s concerns by saying Black candidates could lose both that seat — to U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, the first-term Republican who holds the seat today — and Carter’s, if the Black voting age population was only slightly above 50% in both.
Evans said research by his group showed otherwise. Carter would easily win reelection even with a 52% Black voting age population — down from the 59% approved by the Legislature — because White New Orleanians regularly support Black candidates, Evans said.
“We gave that explanation to him,” Evans said. “He said he would get back to us. Troy was an absent figure through all this. He never came to the Capitol. He never released a statement. He was absolutely silent during the session.”
Carter said he couldn’t come to the State Capitol because he was tending to his congressional duties.
Carter added that he would run in whatever district he was given, no matter the racial breakdown.
“You’re talking with a guy who has been racially unifying,” he said.
Carter added that he would welcome another Democrat in the congressional delegation.
“It’s no fun being the only Democrat among Republicans, although I work well with them,” he said.
'Where there's smoke, there's fire'
Michael McClanahan, the NAACP Louisiana state conference president, said Carter also told him he didn’t want to lose his Black precincts in Baton Rouge.
Without those voters, “He thought it would be tough for a Black candidate to run and win his district.”
Even so, McClanahan said he believes Carter did everything he could to help create the second Black-majority district.
“If he was Jesus, that wouldn’t have been enough,” McClanahan said. “Those (Republican) legislators were set on not creating any maps that created more majority-minority seats anywhere.”
Said Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit: “It would have been helpful and powerful for him to come out early and say that he was in favor of a second majority-minority district, and that he was willing to take a cut in the number of Black voters in his district to create. He did ultimately end up taking what we considered to be the correct position on the issue.”
Ashley Shelton, the founder and president of the Power Coalition, a New Orleans nonprofit, said she was told by several legislators that Carter didn’t support creating the second minority district.
“I can’t verify his involvement or not,” Shelton said. “But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Something happened.”
Exactly which legislators Carter spoke to directly is unclear. Marino and White, two of the three no-party legislators who ultimately voted to override, said they had no discussions with him during the special session. Adams did not return phone calls.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who oversaw the House-drawn congressional map, said Carter didn’t express his views to them.