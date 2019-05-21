Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, center, answers questions during hearings in the Senate Judiciary A Committee on HB425 which would allow a vote on a Constitutional Amendment that stipulates that no provision of the constitution protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion Tuesday May 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Jackson is flanked by Dorinda Bordlee, with the Bioethics Defense Fund, left, and Benjamin Clapper, executive director Louisiana Right to Life, right. The red paperwork stacked up are 8,665 petitions from Louisiana citizens that are in favor of HB425.