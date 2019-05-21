The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bid to let the public vote on whether to change the state’s constitution to make clear Louisiana does not provide a right to abortion or require funding for it.
House Bill 425 would codify the Legislature’s stance on abortion if the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized the pregnancy ending procedure, was overturned. The state already has laws on the books that would ban abortions if that happened.
The Senate voted 31-4 to pass the measure, sending it back to the House for concurrence on changes made to the bill. State Rep. Katrina Jackson, the Monroe Democrat who carried the bill, was supported by anti-abortion groups like the Louisiana Right to Life.
If the House approves of changes to the bill, the constitutional amendment will go before voters in October during the gubernatorial primary election.
State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, who brought the bill in the Senate for Jackson, said it was an opportunity for the state of Louisiana to make clear it doesn’t support abortion.
The bill is one of a handful being pushed through the Legislature this year that would curtail abortion rights. Louisiana is part of a wave of states across the South and Midwest racing to enact some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws.
Michelle Erenberg, executive director of Lift Louisiana, which opposed the measure, said constitutions are meant to protect rights, not deny them. She said the amendment “will directly hurt some of our most vulnerable citizens: poor women.”
“This shameful proposal doesn’t even make exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest,” she said in a statement. “Rest assured, we will fight for women’s rights all the way to the ballot box and stand up to those who want to make women second-class citizens.”
The Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards also appear poised to pass the "fetal heartbeat" bill that would ban abortions after about 6 weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant. But that measure would not go into effect unless a similar Mississippi law is upheld by the courts, and abortions will likely remain available in Louisiana barring a move from the nation’s high court.
A 2016 poll from the LSU Public Policy Research lab found Louisiana residents are generally more opposed to abortion than Americans as a whole. About 55% in Louisiana think abortions should be illegal in most or all cases, the poll showed, while 40% think it should be legal in all or most cases — nearly a mirror opposite of what national surveys show. While more than 80% support some restrictions on access to abortions, only a quarter think it should be illegal in all cases, the poll found.