Another of the big three credit rating agencies Friday revised Louisiana’s financial outlook from "negative" to "stable" because earlier this summer state government was able to deal with its annual financial crisis.

"The outlook revision reflects, in part, our view that the partial extension of a sunsetting sales tax will afford the state a measure of budgetary predictability, at least through its initial period (through 2025)," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Oscar Padilla.

“This is the state's third successive budget adoption to not include one-time resources to balance the budget. By more closely aligning revenue expectations with recurring expenditures, we believe the recent practice of balancing budgets with one-time measures is also now less likely," Padilla continued in his report.

S&P is the second of the Wall Street firms to upgrade Louisiana’s financial outlook since legislators and the administration came to an agreement to extend almost half of a penny of the state sales tax that was set to expire on June 30.

Louisiana credit ratings improved by Wall Street firm; here's what it means, big picture Louisiana’s credit outlook improved Monday for one of the big Wall Street rating firms in the wake of a legislative session that extended near…

Moody’s Investors Service on July 2 revised the state’s financial outlook from negative to stable, meaning the state likely is no longer on the verge of another downgrade.

The higher the bond rating the lower the interest taxpayers must pay when the state takes out loans to build roads and other construction projects. Governments make loans by selling bonds that are repaid over time with interest.

Big investors rely on analysis by S&P and Moody’s and Fitch's, a third credit rating agency, when determining how much they are willing to pay for bonds the state uses to finance projects. The ratings are used to calculate the amount of interest Louisiana taxpayers will have to fund on those loans.

“With an added measure of budget predictability, we believe the recent reliance on one-time measures to balance budget will be less likely and that the state will instead continue to align recurring revenue expectations with expenditures," Padilla wrote. "Coupled with our view that economic growth will modestly expand, we anticipate the state's overall credit profile will gradually improve as well. While we do not currently anticipate it, a weakening of budgetary performance as a consequence of either deteriorating economic conditions or policy shifts could cause downward rating pressure."

Check back with The Advocate for further details