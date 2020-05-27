Some military veterans honorably discharged from Louisiana facilities would qualify for one of the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships without charge under a bill that moved within one step of final approval Wednesday.

The measure, Senate Bill 318, won approval in the House Education Committee and next faces action in the full House.

The proposal earlier cleared the Senate 28-7.

The regular session ends on Monday at 6 p.m.

The change would qualify veterans living in Louisiana for TOPS Tech, which finances tuition for those who attend community and technical colleges.

The annual aid totals $2,666, according to legislative officials.

Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, sponsor of the bill, said the state assistance would help veterans prepare for high-wage, high-demand jobs.

Cathey noted that current state laws allows the children of military personnel to qualify for TOPS, which comes in four forms.

"I feel like we meet a need," he said of his bill.

The legislation won approval without objection.

But James Caillier, executive director of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, named after one of the founders of TOPS, criticized the measure as costly and duplicative.

Caillier told the committee that Congress provided ample financial assistance for veterans to attend college after terrorists attacks in 2001.

He said TOPS Tech dollars would simply be returned to students by colleges that have already collected tuition dollars from the federal government.

"If we give students a TOPS Tech award it is not going to their education," he told lawmakers.

"It is going to the student. If we want to give students money send it to VA office," Caillier said, a reference to the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Don't use an academic program to give students money they do not need."

Cathey downplayed the concerns.

He said any possibly duplicative payments would be no different than students getting state scholarships who also earn academic or other scholarships to help defray costs.

How many veterans would qualify for TOPS Tech is unclear.

Cathey said it could be just 36 per year.

The fiscal note attached to the proposal said there are 8,300 veterans using the GI bill to attend colleges and universities in Louisiana.

It also said federal aid covers between 50% and 100% percent of tuition and fees borne by veterans attend college.

