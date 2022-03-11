When Gov. John Bel Edwards clipped the wings of the state’s largest tax break, the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, during his first term in office, he let local governments get a cut of the billions in tax revenues that manufacturers previously didn’t have to pay.
But with the governor’s second term winding down, and a Republican expected to replace him in the 2023 election, advocates are pushing to make Edwards’ changes permanent lest they be thrown out in a couple years.
The debate over whether to set Edwards’ changes in stone will play out in the upcoming legislative session, which begins March 14th. State Sen. Rogers Pope, a Denham Springs Republican and former schools superintendent, filed a constitutional amendment that would require two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate, along with a vote of the people. It’s a high hurdle. But if approved, it would enshrine Edwards’ changes to the ITEP incentive in the state constitution, making them difficult to throw out in the future.
The bill sets up an intriguing political battle.
On one side will be the powerful business lobby, led by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, which has long argued Edwards’ changes to ITEP are sending manufacturing jobs to other states. LABI and other business groups like the Louisiana Chemical Association, which also opposes Pope’s bill, hold considerable sway among the Republican-dominated Legislature.
But the proponents of the bill, which include the advocacy group Together Louisiana, also have influential voices on their side. The formidable Louisiana Sheriffs Association supports the legislation, and the Police Jury Association is likely to support it once it meets as a group Friday, said Guy Cormier, head of the association. School boards and the Louisiana Municipal Association are also expected to favor the legislation.
On balance, Republicans have been more defensive of the industrial tax break than Democrats. But some Republican local officials from across the state want to keep having a say over the giveaway. Under Edwards’ reforms, they have veto power over shielding businesses that build new facilities in their parishes from property taxes.
While local governments have the power to reject any ITEP request that comes before them, data from Louisiana Economic Development show they've used that power sparingly.
Since 2018, when the latest iteration of Edwards' changes went into effect, local governments have OK'd about 84% of ITEP requests that came their way, according to LED records. And local governmental bodies have unanimously rejected an ITEP request only 11 out of 241 times. Four of those were in St. Bernard Parish, one was in St. James, and six were in Orleans, all related to Folger's tax breaks. Most of the time, when one local governing body rejected an ITEP, the other local bodies with a say-so approved it.
Stephanie Riegel, a former journalist who is working for Citizen Voice, the advocacy arm of Together Louisiana, to push the bill, said there’s no evidence Louisiana is losing jobs over the changes made by Edwards, while locals are indisputably seeing more money flowing into their coffers. The governor’s changes allowed locals to keep 20% of tax revenue from new investments; industry gets an 80% exemption, down from 100% previously. It also gives local governments the ability to approve or reject exemption requests, where previously that authority rested wholly with the state Board of Commerce and Industry, whose members are appointed by the governor.
A Together Louisiana analysis found property tax revenue statewide increased by at least $262 million from 2016 to 2021, money that went to schools, law enforcement and other local services. The figures are preliminary and based on a review of about 90% of the exemptions over that period, meaning it’s likely a conservative estimate.
For instance, the New Orleans City Council and other taxing authorities last year used their newfound veto power to reject property tax breaks that Folger's Coffee was seeking for a decade's worth of investments the company made in New Orleans East. The decisions could result in roughly $25 million in additional tax revenue for the city, the school system and other taxing authorities.
Riegel also noted that local governments are still approving the vast majority of ITEP requests.
“They want investments in their community,” she said. “In most cases they willingly grant these (exemptions). But they really like receiving that 20% up front and having a seat at the table. I think that’s the least they deserve.”
Pope's bill would require companies to get approval from local taxing authorities before getting the exemptions, and would limit the tax breaks to an 80% exemption over 10 years, including a 5-year renewal period. The bill also bans exemptions for things like required environmental upgrades and requires job creation, language that mirrors the current system.
Supporters of the modified rules may be running out of time to make the changes permanent.
If Edwards had lost re-election in 2019, his changes to the program might have already been junked. While the program has been described as the most generous of its kind and has handed manufacturers billions in tax breaks over the years, ITEP drew little controversy over the decades. But Edwards’ changes turned it into a hot-button campaign issue, with Edwards’ two Republican challengers both saying they would take away local governments’ ability to reject exemption requests.
A similar dynamic could play out in 2023. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican who has said he’s eyeing the governor’s race, indicated at a trade conference in November he would scrap Edwards’ changes.
“I don’t agree where we gave the local governments the right to get rid of it,” Nungesser said. “That uncertainty is not good for business.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry and state Treasurer John Schroder, both Republicans who have said they’ll run for governor, declined to comment.
Because Edwards made the changes through executive order, a new governor could toss them out on his first day in office.
Jim Patterson, vice president at LABI, said he expects his lobby’s members to oppose the bill, like they opposed a similar measure in 2018. He claims Edwards’ changes have driven business outside of Louisiana, though he said it’s difficult to pinpoint specific companies that have decided not to invest here, because they typically don’t make their deliberations public.
Patterson said Louisiana doesn’t have advantages like good infrastructure and an educated workforce to attract businesses, and needs incentives like ITEP to compete.
“I think Louisiana has in fact suffered,” Patterson said. “We’ve seen a lot of businesses choosing to go to Texas and other states in the South where it hasn’t been happening in Louisiana.”
Greg Bowser of the Chemical Association echoed that sentiment, and said the power of the purse should be returned to the state Board of Commerce and Industry.
“This is probably going to be one of the big ones we’ll be fighting,” Bowser said of the bills filed ahead of the legislative session.
An Advocate investigation into ITEP in 2017 found many instances where the program shelled out billions to manufacturing companies that in turn cut the number of people they employed in the state.
Pope, the constitutional amendment’s author, spent decades working as a teacher and superintendent for Livingston Parish schools. He said local school boards for decades were “at the mercy” of the state board that decided whether to exempt companies from paying taxes to fund schools.
Pope said he felt this year was the right time to try to enshrine the locals’ say in the constitution. That voice could be gone with the “stroke of a pen,” he noted.
“I do believe in business, now,” Pope said. “I’m not trying to do away with that by any means. But I think the way we’re doing it now is about as fair as it is for both sides.
“I know it’s going to be an uphill struggle, but you never know how things are going to go.”