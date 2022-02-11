After getting a tour Friday of the State Capitol in French, the deputy European Union ambassador to the United States spoke about economic improvements between Europe and Louisiana.
Michael Curtis said he came to Louisiana “to promote the role the EU can play in your economy.”
The European Union is a coalition of 27 nations with about 447 million people. The different countries agreed to standardize laws, policies, and trade controls to act as a single market. Louisiana exports $9.3 billion worth of goods and services – mostly oil and gas products, chemicals, and farm grains – to Europe. The EU invests about $26.1 billion in Louisiana and accounts for about $334 million in tourist revenue.
Curtis said the EU is particularly interested in expanding industries that address climate change, such as wind energy and renewable fuels.
He visited New Orleans Thursday and with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, prior to taking the tour.
At the State Capitol, legislative francophones were on hand. Curtis met with state Sen. Jeremy P. Stine, the Lake Charles Republican who took his oath of office in French two weeks ago; state Rep Vincent Pierre, R-Lafayette, and Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge; as well as Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette. Curtis said they spoke French well, though with a bit of accent.
Up until 1921, when the Legislature banned the teaching of French in public schools, French was a predominant language in south Louisiana. (The Advocate, for instance, began as French language newspaper.) About 200,000 people in the state still speak French.