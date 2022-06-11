The short documentary about David Scotton, who was adopted at birth after his teenaged mother nearly aborted him, is being made into a feature film.
“We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share ‘Lifemark’ with the entire world,” executive producer Stephen Kendrick said in a press release.
Kendrick Brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events announced the release of their new film, “Lifemark,” inspired by Louisiana Right to Life's 2018 documentary “I Lived on Parker Avenue.” The feature film is scheduled to go into theaters nationwide on Sept. 9.
Scotton’s 19-year-old birth mother in 1993 had taken the medication at an Indianapolis abortion clinic, her feet were in the stirrups, the doctor’s gloves were on and he was going for the appliances. She told the doctor, “I can’t do this.”
The baby was born and adopted by the Scotton family of Metairie.
Scotton told his story publicly in 2011 during the Louisiana Pro-Life Oratory Contest at Jesuit High School in New Orleans. Around the same time, his birth mother asked the Indiana law firm that handled the adoption about his circumstances. Eventually Scotton and his birth mother met.
Louisiana Right to Life sponsored a 2018 documentary that cost about $67,000 to produce. At Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ invitation, “I Live on Parker Avenue” premiered at the Governor’s Mansion. The New Orleans-based Louisiana Right to Life group is responsible for a good many of the state's anti-abortion laws. The group also promotes adoption as an alternative to abortion.
Now an attorney in New Orleans, Scotton testified in May against legislation that would allow adoptees age 24 and up to obtain a copy of their birth certificate from the state register of vital records without having to petition the court. He said the measure is disrespectful to birth mothers who chose adoption.
Louisiana Right to Life opposed House Bill 450 saying the state needs to keep its promises of anonymity made years ago to birth mothers when they gave up their children for adoption. A majority legislators disagreed and the measure is awaiting the governor’s decision.
Leading the cast for “Lifemark” is Kirk Cameron, an evangelical Christian minister who as an actor is perhaps best known for his role as the rebellious son, Mike Seaver, in the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains” that aired between 1985 and 1992. Other cast members include Alex Kendrick, Rebecca Rogers, Dawn Long, Raphael Ruggero, Justin Sterner, and Marisa Hampton.