Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed legislation that would have allowed Louisiana residents 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without a permit, adding fuel to a growing movement among conservative lawmakers to hold what would be the state’s first veto override session.
Sen. Jay Morris, a Monroe Republican who sponsored the "constitutional carry" legislation," confirmed that the Democratic governor vetoed the proposal late Thursday night.
The measure would have done away with the mandatory background check and firearms safety training course currently required to carry a concealed firearm. It faced vehement opposition from law enforcement leaders, but sailed through the Legislature with bipartisan, veto-proof majorities. The Senate approved it 27-9 followed by the House 73-28.
Louisiana already allows residents to carry a firearm without a permit, but only if that weapon is exposed and visible to the public. When a firearm is hidden beneath clothing or stowed away in a purse, a permit is required.
Edwards’ veto didn’t come as a surprise. The Democratic governor repeatedly said throughout the legislative session that he opposed the gun rights expansion.
"I have a history as a legislator of voting against bills that would do away with the permit that is now necessary in order to have a concealed weapon," Edwards said previously. "I think it strikes the right balance to make sure that individuals go through that background check, that they have training on safety and on marksmanship.”
Opponents of the measure said that lifting the permit requirement would unleash a flurry of untrained gunowners onto the streets. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul called it an "officer safety issue," and said that without the required safety course, residents wouldn't understand the responsibility they have to inform law enforcement of their firearm when approached.
"The bottom line is: we’re not opposed to concealed carry. We’re opposed to concealed carry without education and without training," said Fabian Blache Jr., executive director of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police.
The National Rifle Association and other gun lobbyists argued that the fees associated with obtaining a permit are a financial barrier for poor residents wanting to exercise their constitutional rights. The Louisiana State Police charges $125 for the five-year permit and training courses can cost up to $200.
Both sides of the debate seized on Louisiana’s soaring gun violence to back up their arguments: police chiefs said the legislation would make the problem worse while supporters positioned it as a matter of self-defense.
Edwards’ decision to nix the gun rights expansion is expected to intensify demands among right-wing lawmakers for a special veto override session. Those discussions kicked off Tuesday after the Democratic governor vetoed a bill that would have barred transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
"I'm doing everything I can to get support for an override," said Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican who sponsored the ban on transgender athletes. "It's a fluid situation."
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, threw his weight behind a mid-July session in a statement Tuesday afternoon, but his counterpart in the upper chamber, Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, has publicly remained mum about the idea, casting doubt on its chances. Cortez did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
An override session is automatically teed up in Louisiana once the governor vetoes legislation, but it can be scrapped with majority written vote of lawmakers in either the House or Senate. Never before in Louisiana’s history have lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge after adjournment to overturn a governor’s veto.
"We’re all talking about it. We’re a quieter bunch. We don’t talk as loudly and openly as the House members do," said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. "There’s more interest in a veto session than I've ever heard before.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.