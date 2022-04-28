Facing stiff opposition from Louisiana’s business and oil and gas industry lobbies, a state senator on Wednesday shelved a bid to enshrine in the state constitution local government’s newly won authority over the state’s most generous corporate tax incentive.
The move, by state Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, delivers a win to business and industry lobbies who turned out in force against SB 151 – at least temporarily. Pope said he may try to bring the proposal back this session, but indicated he was unsure if he could clear the high hurdle of two-thirds support of the Senate needed to put a constitutional change before voters.
Together Louisiana, the advocacy group that has long scrutinized the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, has been pushing the bill, along with a host of local elected officials.
The program went unchecked for decades, with the state shielding industry from tens of billions in local property taxes without any input from local school boards, sheriffs and other officials. In recent years, the program has gone from a little-discussed giveaway to a hot-button issue at the state Capitol.
Gov. John Bel Edwards reined it in during his first term in office, reducing the size of the break from 100% to 80%, and requiring businesses to get the OK from local officials first. But with the Democratic governor on his way out, advocates – namely Together Louisiana and associations for local elected officials – worry a new governor more sympathetic to business groups will soon junk the changes.
Edwards’ changes were not permanent: They were written into the rules for the Board of Commerce and Industry, a board of mostly gubernatorial appointees that approves ITEP applications. Originally, Pope’s proposal enshrined all of Edwards’ changes into the state constitution. That included the 80% limit, as well as requirements that businesses that get the break also create jobs, among others.
Pope and the rest of the Senate agreed to strip out everything except for the part that gives local governments the ability to approve or reject the exemptions, as a way to make it more palatable to the business-friendly Senate. Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, brought that amendment.
While no senators objected to that change, Pope indicated he was unsure if he could garner two-thirds support, which is needed for any proposed change to the constitution.
“I don’t want you to have to vote and bleed on something,” Pope told his colleagues before shelving the bill.
Stephanie Riegel, a former business journalist who is lobbying for the bill on behalf of Together Louisiana, said the advocacy group was “heartened to see the (Senate) unanimously vote to support Sen. Mills’ amendment to the bill giving local taxing authorities control over ITEP.”
“Lawmakers went on the record today, unanimously saying they support local control,” Riegel said. “We appreciate Sen. Pope’s decision to give senators time to think about this because we know they are under pressure from industry associations and we have faith they will listen to their local governments and vote to protect local ITEP control in a floor vote in the coming days.”
Pope, a longtime educator and school board member in Livingston Parish, argued his bill would give local officials more autonomy over the property tax dollars that fund roads, cops, schools and other services.
With Edwards termed out next year and a Republican expected to take his place, advocates worry that authority, along with other changes requiring companies to create jobs in exchange for the exemptions, among other things, could be on the chopping block soon.
Edwards said recently the Legislature should make his changes permanent, arguing that paring back the tax break had not had an appreciable impact on industrial development.
“The program continues to be very generous and extremely successful, measured by the investments in Louisiana we have received from manufacturing companies that are (eligible),” Edwards said on his monthly talk radio show.
Several influential business lobbies turned out against the bill. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, the Louisiana Chemical Association, the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil and several other business groups all opposed the measure, which would need a vote of the public to become law.
But a long list of local officials supported the bill, meaning that some of the state’s most powerful constituencies were pitted against one another. For instance, LABI, the largest and perhaps most influential business organization in Louisiana, was on the opposite side of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association, which also holds considerable sway among conservative legislators.
The business groups won out, at least for now, after arguing the changes made by Edwards have hurt Louisiana’s ability to compete with other states for new business expansions. Together Louisiana presented data showing the amount of capital investment and the number of new business startups have both increased since the reforms.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, who controls the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee that is in charge of tax policy, railed against the proposal, saying while ITEP is a cover for bad tax policy, the state needs it to compete for economic development projects.
“We can’t tie the hands of the next governor and the next Legislature,” Allain said.