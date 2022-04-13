Mia Kern, 40, mows her lawn at her home Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houma. "I'm taking it one day at a time, doing what I can, when I can," she said. Kern and her 16-year-old son are staying with friends in Galliano. She spends about three hours a day driving her son to H. L. Bourgeois High School in Gray, where South Terrebonne High, damaged by Ida, now meets, and back to Galliano. Hurricane Ida destroyed her home, which she inherited from her mother, and was not insured. Kern says she has been denied housing, but was given $3,000 by FEMA. She is not working, due to damage suffered by her employer, and she canêt draw unemployment, she said. "The only thing I' m drawing is my nerves." Kern plans to fix up her homes storage barn for her and her son to live in. •Iêd like a place where I can lounge when I want, go from room to room when I want, turn on the lights or get something out of the refrigerator. "I'm ready to be home on my own." ORG XMIT: BAT2110291304230044