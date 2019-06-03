After three years of trying, a bill to expand ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft statewide won final legislative approval Monday.

The House, which has been behind the push since 2017, voted 99-0 to go along with Senate changes to the measure.

The Senate, where the effort died in committee in 2017 and 2018, endorsed the bill on Saturday 34-1.

The legislation, House Bill 575, would set up uniform rules to govern Uber and Lyft.

Backers of the bill have long argued that the current setup is a patchwork of conflicting local ordinances that make it impossible to easily travel across parish lines.

They also say Louisiana is one of just four or five states that lack uniform ride-sharing policies.

Supporters say Uber and Lyft hardly exist in rural areas.

The push has long enjoyed support in the House, and this year's version won House approval 92-0 in April.

The chief criticism in the Senate focused on the fact that the rules to govern Uber and Lyft will be enforced by the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Veteran state Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, argued for the past three years that the oversight should be provided by the Public Service Commission, which regulates some taxicabs.

Backers of the bill said putting Uber and Lyft under the PSC would cause other problems, in part because of concerns that doing so would run afoul of home rule charters that exist in 26 of the state's 64 parishes.

Martiny cast the lone "no" vote in the Senate on Saturday.

Last year a bill similar to this year's version was sponsored by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, which was thought to boost chances for final approval.

However, that bill was shelved in the Senate Judiciary A Committee after encountering fierce criticism from Martiny.

This time the legislation won approval in the same committee, paving the way for the full Senate to back it too.

