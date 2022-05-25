The Louisiana House on Wednesday voted to ban spanking and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools but would allow parents to provide written consent if they want school officials to discipline their child.

The measure, House Bill 649, cleared the House 70-28.

It next faces action in the Senate ahead of the June 6 adjournment.

Two earlier attempts for an outright ban on corporal punishment narrowly failed, with the last one missing by one vote on May 11.

Current state law allows local officials to decide whether corporal punishment is allowed.

Most school districts in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas ban spanking.

However, a statewide survey that got responses from 46 of Louisiana's 69 school districts showed 27 school systems prohibit the practice and 19 allow it.

Backers said the latest proposal allows parents and guardians to make the final call.

"My intent is to give parents the right to choose," said state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie and sponsor of the bill.

The issue appeared all but dead after the bill narrowly failed in the House earlier this month.

But backers on Wednesday won a suspension of the rules to debate the issue again, then got the House to approve the crucial amendment that added a caveat to the ban -- written consent from parents to school officials to allow them to punish their child.

A total ban would apply to special education students.

Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central and a longtime opponent of a statewide ban, backed the revised measure.

"It just requires a parent to make an affirmative decision to exact corporal punishment on their child," Ivey said.

Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, opposed the measure.

McCormick said the state usually allows opt outs instead of opt ins on controversial issues. "The whole purpose is to kill corporal punishment in public schools," he said of the bill.

Some lawmakers asked how parents would be notified about the new rules.

Hilferty said parents and guardians could be provided forms at the start of the school year, much like they are allowed to give their consent to certain forms of first aid for their children.

Critics said parents can already opt out of corporal punishment for their children in school districts that allow it.

"It is very difficult the way some parishes are set up," Hilferty said.