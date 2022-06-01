Without discussion Wednesday the Louisiana Senate agreed to study the possibility of castrating adults convicted of sexually abusing children.
Senate Resolution 167 was introduced May 26 by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge. She had set aside legislation earlier in the session that would have authorized judges to surgically remove both testicles as punishment for adult men convicted of sexual offenses on victims under the age of 13 years. Senate Bill 252 created a stir during the opening weeks of the session.
Barrow said she received strong opposition from people she thought would support the proposal. But she added that she was conflicted about letting the issue go. In addition to inflicting children with trauma, the sexual act also has unintended consequences for the child later in life. Prison officials report 1,937 offenders in custody were convicted of a sexual offense in which the victim was under the age of 13 at the time.
Morgan Lamandre, the legal director of the state’s Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response center, testified to Senate Judiciary C committee on April 26 that little evidence suggests the procedure serves as a deterrent. She also worried that castrated offenders would turn to deadlier forms of abuse against victims.
Louisiana already allows judges to order certain sex offenders undergo chemical castration. That involves injections of medroxyprogesterone acetate, a drug which suppresses a man's sex drive by reducing testosterone levels.
Barrow’s resolution sets up the Study Commission on Deterring Sex Offenses Against Children to study the best practices to deter sex offenders whose victims are under the age of 13 from reoffending. In addition to herself, the 10 other members will include top officials, or their designees, from the House Committee of Administration of Criminal Justice; the Louisiana District Attorneys Association; the Department of Public Safety and Corrections; the state public defender; the Louisiana Department of Health; Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response; Voice of the Experienced; Promise of Justice Initiative; the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights; and the Department of Children and Family Services.
The commission will hold its first meeting by Aug. 1 and make findings and recommendations together with specific proposal for legislation by March 15, 2023.