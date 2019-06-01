Hotel guests in New Orleans will pay a bit more for their overnight lodging, under a bill given final legislative approval by the state Senate on Saturday.

House Bill 522 is part of the package crafted by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the hospitality industry to address the city’s infrastructure crisis.

HB522, approved on a 31-2 vote, will increase the tax on hotel guests by 1 percentage point. It will raise about $12 million per year. Only state Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, and state Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston, voted against HB522, which is sponsored by state Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans.

On Friday, the state Senate gave final legislative approval to House Bill 43, which authorizes the New Orleans City Council to ask voters in the October primary to raise the tax on Airbnb and other short-term rentals by 6.75 percentage points.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who brokered the deal between Cantrell and hospitality industry leaders, has said he will sign HB522 and HB43 into law.

The state Senate passed numerous bills on a rare Saturday session but ended its work just before getting to House Bill 617, the third bill in the infrastructure package. The Senate is likely to pass the measure on Sunday.

New Orleans' 'fair share' infrastructure plan is now one step closer to becoming law... The effort to raise millions of dollars to help pay for New Orleans’ drainage and road needs moved one step closer to becoming law on Monday.

HB617 would authorizes the Convention Center to build and own the $550 million, 1,200-room hotel proposed for the upriver end of the giant exhibition hall. The bill also would clear the way for the Convention Center to develop vacant land it owns next to the giant exhibition hall.

In all, the deal between Cantrell, Edwards and hospitality industry leaders will generate $50 million in one-time money for the city’s infrastructure needs and up to $26 million in annual revenue thereafter.

Harrah's wins 30-year casino license extension; Senate President Alario was key player Twenty-six years ago, the speaker of the Louisiana House engineered the most controversial vote in the state Legislature in decades when he sh…