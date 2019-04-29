A proposal to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from the state’s sales tax advanced to the full Senate Monday, clearing a committee hurdle that previously had stopped the bill.
State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, brought the legislation again in an effort to make products like tampons and diapers more affordable. The state already exempts from sales tax other essentials, Morrell noted, like prescription drugs.
“You cannot operate in society without diapers and without feminine hygiene products. It’s not possible,” he said. “For a poor family, $4 or $5 sends them to the diaper bank.”
Morrell said other states have seen successful bipartisan efforts to pass similar legislation.
The Senate Finance Committee passed the bill, Senate Bill 4, on a 6-3 vote. The committee has previously rejected the legislation, which has a price tag of an estimated nearly $10 million in lost tax revenue, though Morrell conceded that may be an under-estimation.
To go into effect, the House and Senate would both need to approve the bill by a two-thirds vote, and then it would be put on the ballot of a vote of the public.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and one of three Republican members of the committee to vote against the proposal, said she wasn’t convinced the legislation would lead to noticeable savings for people.
“I know diapers are expensive,” Hewitt said. “I’m just not sure saving the state sales tax is a game-changer. … I don’t know that that’s going to make it any more affordable.”